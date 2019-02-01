Screens

Now Streaming in Austin: Love Radio

Web series shot in KOOP radio studios takes the romance out of DJ life

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Feb. 1, 2019


They say every filmmaker is a frustrated actor, but Will Rimmer was quite happy to stay behind the camera before he became one of the leads for Love Radio, a new web series shot in Austin's KOOP radio studios.

If there's a crew job on an Austin set, Rimmer has done it; assistant director on Rooster Teeth's Day 5 and Facebook's Skam Austin, co-producer on Found Footage 3D, and director of his own series, Segway-tour comedy Segs. So it was no surprise when writer-director Jeremy Mohler asked him to help produce Love Radio, his new show about a local radio station with Austin Amelio (Fear the Walking Dead's Dwight) as Chad, a DJ seemingly doomed to play mawkish MOR forever.

The two knew each other from the Austin film scene, and had both worked on the crew of Richard Linklater's Everybody Wants Some!! After the shoot, they stayed in contact with other members of the cast and crew, including Amelio (who played the mysterious southpaw pitcher Nesbit), and started calling them when Love Radio really began rocking. Rimmer said, "Everybody was super-down to make a little passion project."

Rimmer thought he was just going to produce, but Mohler was still looking for someone to play Harry, Chad's overenthusiastic nemesis who wants the older DJ's prime time slot. Rimmer said, "We auditioned a few people, and Jeremy kept coming up to me and saying, 'Man, I just keep seeing you as Harry.' Through his early determination of trying to make me play that character, I finally gave in." Not that he doesn't have a couple of regrets about moving from crew to cast: "When I look at the haircut they gave my character ...."

The pilot episode of Love Radio is already on YouTube, and Rimmer, Mohler, et al. are now in post-production on episode one. Find out more at www.silent-applause-productions.com.

