Your 2019 Guide to Film Festivals in Austin
Mark your calendar for these celebrations of cinema
By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Jan. 4, 2019
March
8-17: SXSW
Austin's A-list festival, with screenings and filmmaker conversations, and mentor sessions.
www.sxsw.com
10: Films for the Forest
Eco-nonprofit Rainforest Partnership's one-day event.
www.filmsfortheforest.org
April
14: Indie Meme Youth
Teen-friendly warm-up to the main fest.
www.indiememe.org/imff-youth-2019
26-28: Indie Meme Film Festival
Highlighting new voices from South Asia.
www.indiememe.org
25-28: Hill Country Film Festival
Indie cinema in scenic Fredericksburg.
www.hillcountryff.com
May
1-5: Cine Las Americas International Film Festival
The best of global Hispanic, Portugeuese, and indigenous cinema.
www.cinelasamericas.org
June
6-9: ATX Television Festival
The small screen takes over with this celebration of all things episodic.
www.atxfestival.com
13-16: Austin Asian American Film Festival
Showcasing Asian cinema, back after a one-year hiatus.
www.aaafilmfest.org
July
18-21: Contrast Film Festival
Female and queer creator-friendly fest returns for year two.
www.contrastfilmfest.com
September
5-9: All Genders, Lifestyles and Identities Film Festival
Celebrating LGBTQ+ cinema from around the world.
www.agliff.org
3-7: Austin Revolution Film Festival
Home to Austin's off-the-grid indie filmmakers.
www.austinrevolution.com
19-26: Fantastic Fest
The celebration of global genre cinema – with a focus this year on Mexico.
www.fantasticfest.com
October
24-31: Austin Film Festival
Celebrating the art of the screenwriter.
www.austinfilmfestival.com
Coming Soon ...
Austin Jewish Film Festival www.austinjff.org
Austin Polish Film Festival www.austinpolishfilm.com
Austin Youth Film Festival www.austinyouthfilmfestival.com
Capital City Black Film Festival www.capcitybff.com
Cinema Touching Disability www.txdisabilities.org/news-events/film-festival
512 Film Festival www.512filmfest.org
Other Worlds Austin www.otherworldsaustin.com