Your 2019 Guide to Film Festivals in Austin

March

8-17: SXSW

Austin's A-list festival, with screenings and filmmaker conversations, and mentor sessions.

www.sxsw.com

10: Films for the Forest

Eco-nonprofit Rainforest Partnership's one-day event.

www.filmsfortheforest.org

April

14: Indie Meme Youth

Teen-friendly warm-up to the main fest.

www.indiememe.org/imff-youth-2019

26-28: Indie Meme Film Festival

Highlighting new voices from South Asia.

www.indiememe.org

25-28: Hill Country Film Festival

Indie cinema in scenic Fredericksburg.

www.hillcountryff.com

May

1-5: Cine Las Americas International Film Festival

The best of global Hispanic, Portugeuese, and indigenous cinema.

www.cinelasamericas.org

June

6-9: ATX Television Festival

The small screen takes over with this celebration of all things episodic.

www.atxfestival.com

13-16: Austin Asian American Film Festival

Showcasing Asian cinema, back after a one-year hiatus.

www.aaafilmfest.org

July

18-21: Contrast Film Festival

Female and queer creator-friendly fest returns for year two.

www.contrastfilmfest.com

September

5-9: All Genders, Lifestyles and Identities Film Festival

Celebrating LGBTQ+ cinema from around the world.

www.agliff.org

3-7: Austin Revolution Film Festival

Home to Austin's off-the-grid indie filmmakers.

www.austinrevolution.com

19-26: Fantastic Fest

The celebration of global genre cinema – with a focus this year on Mexico.

www.fantasticfest.com

October

24-31: Austin Film Festival

Celebrating the art of the screenwriter.

www.austinfilmfestival.com

Coming Soon ...

Austin Jewish Film Festival www.austinjff.org

Austin Polish Film Festival www.austinpolishfilm.com

Austin Youth Film Festival www.austinyouthfilmfestival.com

Capital City Black Film Festival www.capcitybff.com

Cinema Touching Disability www.txdisabilities.org/news-events/film-festival

512 Film Festival www.512filmfest.org

Other Worlds Austin www.otherworldsaustin.com