Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Screens Editor Richard Whittaker heads to Canada

Fri., Jan. 4, 2019


Letterkenny

Letterkenny (Hulu)

How are you now? Welcome to the town of Letterkenny, population 5,000. There are hicks (the local farmers), skids (goth meth heads), hockey players (the local lunkhead jocks), and Christians (usually screechingly repressed), plus the sometimes volatile relationship with the local reservation. That sounds like Hee Haw meets Sons of Anarchy, but this Canadian gem is actually the most whip-smart, vulgar, scripted comedy doing the rounds today. As Wayne, the toughest guy in Letterkenny, series co-creator Jared Keeso – along with co-writer Jacob Tierney (who plays scarcely closeted Pastor Glen) – breaks every rule about how much dialogue you can cram into a half-hour, single-camera show and just trusts the audience to pick up on where the plot is going. Pitter patter, let's get at 'er!

Deadwax (Shudder)

Vinyl collectors can be – shall we say – a little obsessive, but the lines they'll transgress for 12 inches of vinyl in Deadwax are positively demonic. Graham Reznick, indie horror's go-to sound engineer, is writer/director here, and he dives headlong into the realm of sinister sonics with his eight-part series about record hunter Etta Pryce (Mindhunter's Hannah Gross) searching for a mysterious recording that should never, ever be played. This evil goes up to 11.

Wrestle Kingdom 13 (New Japan Pro-Wrestling World/Fite TV)

Every Jan. 4, New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds its biggest event of the year. Wrestle Kingdom is their WrestleMania – minus the stupid celebrity appearances and awful musical acts; plus the greatest wrestlers working today. Last year saw matches so astounding that Dave Meltzer, the doyen of wrestling reporters, broke his five-star rating scale, and this year's main event of "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega versus NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi will be one for the ages.

– Screens Editor Richard Whittaker

More What’cha Watchin’? columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More What'cha Watchin'?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Editorial intern Shalavé Cawley goes over the garden wall

Dec. 21, 2018

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Proofreader Jasmine Lane gets animated about her favorite shows

Dec. 14, 2018

More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Operations coordinator Trace Thurman on stalkers and superheroes

Dec. 7, 2018

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Oct. 26, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

What'cha Watchin'?, Letterkenny, Deadwax, Wrestle Kingdom 13, Shudder, Hulu, New Japan Pro-Wrestling World, New Japan Pro-Wrestling

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
City Council Inauguration
City Hall
Shit's Golden
at Spider House Ballroom
Equality Texas Fundraiser With New Waterloo at La Condesa
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  