Steve Davis’ Top 10 Films of 2018
By Steve Davis, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018
1) Eighth Grade
In this painfully astute dramedy, an insecure 13-year-old struggles to emerge from her miserable cocoon. Been there!
2) Isle of Dogs
An artful American animated feature grounded in a humane, Japanese aesthetic. The year's sweetest movie.
3) Can You Ever Forgive Me?
A compact drama about re-invention starring tag-team performances by Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant.
4) Leave No Trace
An unexpectedly effective drama about familial bonds that will have you reaching for the Kleenex in the end.
5) Roma
One-man-band Alfonso Cuarón's evocative black-and-white Recuerdos de Cosas Pasadas circa 1970. A feast for the eyes.
6) Three Identical Strangers
A stranger-than-fiction documentary about separated-at-birth triplets that takes an unexpectedly wild turn.
7) Sorry to Bother You
Race, class, and assimilation by way of inspired allegory in the year's most daring and subversive movie.
8) Shoplifters
An eye-opening Japanese drama about a makeshift family that plays like a modern version of Oliver Twist.
9) The Rider
This contemporary Western about a young cowboy trying to readjust after a near-fatal head injury is a redemptive experience.
10) Mandy
Finally – a movie as crazed as the Nicolas Cage performance at its center. A visionary horror film, literally.
Near Misses
Blindspotting, The Old Man & the Gun, You Were Never Really Here
Most Overrated
Green Book, Hereditary, Vox Lux
Most Underrated
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Little Stranger, Upgrade
Wild Card
Documentary wow! From Three Identical Strangers to Minding the Gap to RBG to Free Solo to Won't You Be My Neighbor? A banner year for nonfiction filmmakers.
Acting Kudos (Male)
Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy) Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Acting Kudos (Female)
Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Nicole Kidman (Boy Erased), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Best Director
Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Best Original Screenplay
Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal (Blindspotting); Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara (The Favourite); Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian (Searching)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?); Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Peter Fellows (The Death of Stalin); Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
TV Series/Event
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Worst Film
Show Dogs: A what-were-they-thinking kids' movie reeking of canine cologne.