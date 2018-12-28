Screens

Marc Savlov’s Top 10 Films of 2018

By Marc Savlov, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018


1) First Reformed

Hawke's Calvinist priest drowning in a crisis of faith is soul-shattering. Paul Schrader's script and direction is merciless.

2) You Were Never Really Here

A gnarly, nasty portrait of righteousness subsumed by rage, Joaquin Phoenix's ex-soldier brings the war back home.

3) Roma

More gravitas than Gravity and all the more human for it. A beautiful and perfect film.

4) Won't You Be My Neighbor?

A medicine for all melancholies and a reminder of what is best in life. (Sorry, Conan.)

5) Hereditary

Terror is a shadow half-glimpsed in the peripheral, but true horror is a conflagration of the soul.


6) Let the Corpses Tan

Outrageous style and unlikely but undeniable substance un-peacefully coexist in this sun-drenched, French fever dream.

7) Bomb City

This scrappy indie upstart recounting the murder of Amarillo scenester Brian Deneke is 100% pure, punk rock heart.

8) Sorry to Bother You

Boots Riley's funky phantasmagoria of socio-racial subversion is the most original film of the year.

9) Burning

Where there's fire, there may not always be smoke, but this South Korean slow-burner enkindles madness and magic.

10) Mandy

Oh, apologies dude sitting behind me, but Mandy just blew my mind. Can I get you a napkin?


Black Panther

Near Misses

Eighth Grade, BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther

Most Overrated

Avengers: Infinity War, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Most Underrated

Lean on Pete, The Rider, Minding the Gap

Wild Card

No matter how "yuuuge" the wall, inside-outsiders Matanga/Maya/M.I.A., Black Panther, and Isle of Dogs will circumvent that fucker.


At Eternity's Gate

Acting Kudos (Male)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Nicolas Cage (Mandy), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Acting Kudos (Female)

Dakota Johnson (Suspiria), Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz (Revenge), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), Hirokazu Koreeda (Shoplifters), Paul Schrader (First Reformed)

Best Original Screenplay

Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You); Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski (A Quiet Place); Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini (Leave No Trace); Jung-mi Oh, Chang dong-Lee (Burning); Josh Singer (First Man)

TV Series/Event

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Worst Film

Night School: Repent, harlequin! And, by the way, you owe me 111 minutes of my life back, Kevin Hart.

    2018 SCREENS TOP 10S

  • Top 10 Local Video Games

    A horse-woman of the apocalypse and floppy fighting animals top Austin's offerings

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Marc Savlov
Holmes & Watson
The Step Brothers bros get literary

Dec. 28, 2018

The True Story of the Somewhat Lost <i>Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre</i>
The True Story of the Somewhat Lost Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger star in this largely forgotten sequel

Dec. 21, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics
Barrel O' Fun
Charley Crockett, Jaime Wyatt at Antone's Nightclub
The Apartment
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  