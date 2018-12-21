Screens

What'cha Watchin'?

Editorial intern Shalavé Cawley goes over the garden wall

Fri., Dec. 21, 2018


Over the Garden Wall

Over the Garden Wall (Cartoon Network/Hulu)

Two brothers wander alone through a dark and dangerous forest in this stunningly animated miniseries that feels like a modern-day Brothers Grimm fairy tale. As they work to find their way home, they meet a hodgepodge of strange and spooky characters along the way. Featuring charming voice performances (as the anxious Wirt, Elijah Wood has never been better), the show is refreshingly old-timey amidst the rainbow-colored antics of the channel's more well-known entities, and commands your rapt attention just like a good bedtime story. Stream all 10 episodes on Hulu.

Neo Yokio (Netflix)

If you don't mind a little style over substance once in a while, this animated series (the brainchild of Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig) is high on aesthetic and values good taste above all else. Though our aristocratic protagonist Kaz Kaan works as a demon slayer, the dominant vibe is lazy and bourgeois; Kaz concerns himself more with shopping and lovesickness than with the supernatural creatures that plague the city. The constant name-dropping of brands and overall materialistic attitude are certainly satirical, but just barely – the show's more focused on indulging a desire to have your greatest worry be the increasingly blurry line between ugly and gorgeous Christmas sweaters. I'm all here for the wish fulfillment. Catch Season 1 and this year's "Pink Christmas" special on Netflix.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Between the candy-colored visuals and snappy, mile-a-minute dialogue, Amy Sherman-Palladino's 1950s-set series is a sensory overload of a show. At the center of it all is aspiring comedienne Midge, crackling with wit and charisma. Though the stand-up sets are highly entertaining, the dynamite dynamic between Midge and her manager Susie provide most of the laughs. Season 2 dropped earlier this month, and does everything bigger (and often better).

– Editorial intern Shalavé Cawley

