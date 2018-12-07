What’cha Watchin’?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Only one show currently airing fills me with pure, unadulterated glee and that is the time-traveling saga DC's Legends of Tomorrow. A series so insane that it breaks the fourth wall by having an episode titled "Guest Starring John Noble" that A) guest stars Lord of the Rings actor John Noble, and B) sees the Legends come to the realization that the dragon demon they are fighting sounds a lot like Noble, so they travel back in time to get him to record some lines that they can use to trick the villainous Nora Darhk. This is all done with the show's tongue planted firmly in cheek, plus it wins points for representation as it features queer, black, and (TV's first) Muslim superheroes!

Detention (Amazon Prime)

Miss Joseph Kahn's battle-rap satire Bodied during last month's brief theatrical run? Then give his wild and wacky meta-slasher a shot, as down-on-her-luck Riley (Shanley Caswell) faces off against a serial killer named Cinderhella while secretly crushing on the most popular boy at school (Josh Hutcherson). Did I mention that there's also a time-traveling bear?

You (Lifetime)

If you ever watched Dexter and thought, "This is great and all, but I wish Dexter was stalking a woman instead of killing all these criminals," then You is the show for you! The series follows New York City bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley, a far cry from his character on Gossip Girl) who begins stalking aspiring author Beck (Once Upon a Time's Elizabeth Lail) after she wanders into his shop one day. Based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes, You does a remarkable job of making you want to sympathize with a sociopath (and just so we're clear: you shouldn't).

– Operations Coordinator Trace Thurman