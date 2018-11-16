One in a Crowd

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds? Eagle vs Bear

What's the project? A fantastical fable about the Forest Kingdom, where the ancient struggle between Eagle and Bear comes to a head. The multiplatform project will come as an illustrated chapter book, audio book, and interactive e-book, written by Emile Millar, illustrated by Blayne Fox, and with a score performed by Millar and Daniel Siegel. Plus, it's designed to fit into K-6 lesson plans, with the story examining conflict resolution and interpersonal skills.

Target: $25,000 by Nov. 30.

What are the perks? $25 gets you the interactive e-book plus an MP3 of the original music, but the Forest Patron package ($500) is loaded with goodies, including a hand-cut, signed, and personalized vinyl album. Back this project now at Kickstarter.

Also Fundraising Now:

"Rabbitsnake" is a far grimmer take on animal life: A horrifying stop-motion short film that needs $7,000 by Nov. 23 via Kickstarter.

"An Uncomfortable Woman" is a dark comedy short by writer/producer/director Meghan Ross (host of "That Time of The Month" at ColdTowne Theatre) lampooning the Lifetime movie trope of the ethnically ambiguous best friend. The project, which has a crew solely of women and people of color, aims to raise $13,000 by Nov. 27. More info on Indiegogo.