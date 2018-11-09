Now Streaming in Austin

The internet was built to bring people together, and while social media does its best to convince you otherwise, the folks over at Austin's online entertainment behemoth Rooster Teeth will spend this weekend unifying its fans for a good cause with a 24-hour fundraising marathon for Extra Life. Founded in 2008, the Extra Life charity has brought gamers together to help raise over $40 million for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and Team Rooster Teeth is one of their biggest fundraisers. How do they do it? By risking life, limb, sanity, and sleep through 24 hours of stunts, gaming, and no-holds-barred livestreaming. Think the old Jerry's Kids telethon, but instead of getting Sammy Davis Jr. on the phone, you can force the founders to eat Carolina Reaper Peppers on the livestream.

Don't go thinking this is small change. Over the last five years, Rooster Teeth has raised $3.5 million for the charity. Last year alone, the crew aimed for $1 million and beat that target, raising $1.2 million. This year's goal is $1.25 million, and they're already well on their way: Last weekend they called out to their vast international fanbase, who stepped up for the RT Community Extra Life pregaming event and raised $109,348 in one 24-hour warm-up.

Rooster Teeth Extra Life runs Nov. 10-11, 8am-8am. More info, livestreaming, and those all-important donation buttons at extralife.roosterteeth.com.