Screens

Now Streaming in Austin

Rooster Teeth Extra Life does it for the kids

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018


The internet was built to bring people together, and while social media does its best to convince you otherwise, the folks over at Austin's online entertainment behemoth Rooster Teeth will spend this weekend unifying its fans for a good cause with a 24-hour fundraising marathon for Extra Life. Founded in 2008, the Extra Life charity has brought gamers together to help raise over $40 million for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and Team Rooster Teeth is one of their biggest fundraisers. How do they do it? By risking life, limb, sanity, and sleep through 24 hours of stunts, gaming, and no-holds-barred livestreaming. Think the old Jerry's Kids telethon, but instead of getting Sammy Davis Jr. on the phone, you can force the founders to eat Carolina Reaper Peppers on the livestream.

Don't go thinking this is small change. Over the last five years, Rooster Teeth has raised $3.5 million for the charity. Last year alone, the crew aimed for $1 million and beat that target, raising $1.2 million. This year's goal is $1.25 million, and they're already well on their way: Last weekend they called out to their vast international fanbase, who stepped up for the RT Community Extra Life pregaming event and raised $109,348 in one 24-hour warm-up.

Rooster Teeth Extra Life runs Nov. 10-11, 8am-8am. More info, livestreaming, and those all-important donation buttons at extralife.roosterteeth.com.

More Now Streaming in Austin columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Rooster Teeth
How Rooster Teeth Became an Online Phenomenon
How Rooster Teeth Became an Online Phenomenon
9.5 million YouTube subscribers can't be wrong

Richard Whittaker, May 11, 2018

A Brief History of Rooster Teeth
A Brief History of Rooster Teeth
For those late to the party, here’s the story of a little production team that could

Richard Whittaker, May 11, 2018

More Now Streaming in Austin
Now Streaming in Austin
Now Streaming in Austin
Working through loss as a teen in “That Day”

Richard Whittaker, June 22, 2018

Now Streaming in Austin
Now Streaming in Austin
He said, she said, IRL and online, in Distance

Richard Whittaker, May 11, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Rooster Teeth, Extra Life, Charity, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Hippo Campus, The Districts
Stubb's
grayDUCK Gallery: Landfall at grayDUCK Gallery
Poo Poo Platter's 6th Anniversary at Elysium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  