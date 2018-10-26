Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Fri., Oct. 26, 2018


Haunting of Hill House

Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

Everything you have heard about this lyrical and loose adaptation of Shirley Jackson's effortlessly eerie 1959 modern Gothic classic is true. Reinventing the story from a cadre of ghost investigators to the Crain family, director and co-writer Mike Flanagan has crafted a perfect 10-hour story of loss, obsession, addiction, family and, yes, an awful lot of spooks. Watch once for the story, twice to spot all the specters at the edges.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix)

Expert cake sculptor Christine McConnell has opened her house to misfits (all provided by the Jim Henson Company) like Rankle the mummified cat, Rose the perpetually horny zombie raccoon, and Edgar, who may be a werewolf, but no one has seen him as a human. Part Fraggle Rock, part Addams Family, with a delicious dash of Martha Stewart and a surprisingly large amount of ball-gag jokes, the silly humor is as delicious as the astounding treats created. Peppermint bark horns, anyone?

Ghostwatch (Shudder)

Imagine if 60 Minutes announced it was holding a live ghost hunt from a haunted suburban house, and then Lesley Stahl got eaten by a demon live on TV. That's what the BBC did in 1992, getting their evening news anchors to dupe the British viewing public with arguably the best 91 minutes of secret found-footage horror ever perpetrated.

Stan Against Evil (Hulu)

No one does chagrined quite like John C. McGinley, and as retired and widowed small-town sheriff Stan Miller, he's never quite sure whether he's most annoyed by his successor Evie (Janet Varney), his dopey daughter Denise (Deborah Baker Jr.), or the endless hordes of witches and demons that try to kill him. Especially since they seem to do their annoying ... things when the game's on.

– Richard Whittaker, Screens Editor

More What’cha Watchin’? columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More What'cha Watchin'?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Intern Charlie Neddo makes their recommendations for performances by trans actors

July 13, 2018

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

May 4, 2018

More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What'cha Watchin'?
Hifalutin Shakespeare, a heavenly sitcom, and the highly gross mortifications of the pubescent body: small-screen recommendations from Editor Kim Jones

Kimberley Jones, Oct. 5, 2018

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

March 23, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

What'cha Watchin'?, The Haunting of Hill House, Ghostwatch, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell, Stan Against Evil, Hulu, Netflix, Shudder

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Glowed Up: Monsters vs. Fairies
Cheer Up Charlies
Benjamin Booker, Bully, Tele Novella at Mohawk
Free Screening of Coco
at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  