Five More Films Not to Miss at Fantastic Fest

You Might Be the Killer

Self-aware breakdown of the summer camp slasher starring two of the best talents to emerge from Joss Whedon's genre factory (Franz Kranz and Alyson Hannigan)? Gosh, if we have to.

(D: Brett Simmons, USA, 2018, World Premiere) Fri., Sept. 21, 11:50pm; Wed., Sept. 26, 11:50pm.

Hold the Dark

Whenever Jeremy Saulnier and Macon Blair get together, magic happens. Fingers fully crossed that this can live up to the hype created in the wake of Blue Ruin and Green Room.

(D: Jeremy Saulnier, USA, 2018, U.S. Premiere) Sat., Sept. 22, 5pm; Thu., Sept. 27, 8pm.

Border

If you want to stand out in a (ridiculously) crowded Fantastic Fest lineup, "From the screenwriter of Let the Right One In" is a pretty excellent way to get the job done.

(D: Ali Abbasi, Sweden/Denmark, 2018, Texas Premiere) Fri., Sept. 21, 2pm; Tue., Sept. 25, 2pm.

May the Devil Take You

With credits like Headshot under his belt, director Timo Tjahjanto is already a Fantastic Fest favorite. This film about a demonic debt will only make us love him more.

(D: Timo Tjahjanto, Indonesia, 2018, North American Premiere) Sun., Sept. 23, 11:50pm; Tue., Sept. 25, 8pm.

Starfish

If we've said it once, we've said it a million times: Nothing screams postapocalyptic cult classic like a Lovecraftian tale of ghost friends and mixtapes!

(D: A.T. White, UK/USA, 2018, World Premiere) Fri., Sept. 21, 2pm; Thu., Sept. 27, 2pm.

Fantastic Fest 2018

runs. Tickets and info at. Follow all our coverage, news, reviews, and interviews – as well as ourthroughout the festival with the OneOfUs.net podcast network,– at