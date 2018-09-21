Five Films Not to Miss at Fantastic Fest
2018 is the year of the woman
By Jenny Nulf, Fri., Sept. 21, 2018
Destroyer
Nicole Kidman had a significant 2017 with Big Little Lies, The Beguiled, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Seeing her in a gritty gang crime thriller by the woman who directed cult hits like Jennifer's Body and The Invitation seems like a dream.
(D: Karyn Kusama, USA, 2018, Texas Premiere) Tue., Sept. 25, 8pm.
Holiday
Women are finally taking over the rape-revenge narrative, which makes room for the female leads to have complex trauma in these dark and disturbing subversive films.
(D: Isabella Eklöf, Denmark/Netherlands/Sweden/Turkey, 2018, Texas Premiere) Sat., Sept. 22, 2pm; Wed., Sept. 26, 2pm.
The Wind
Emma Tammi's chiller has been compared to the American folklore nightmare The Witch, and while there are no signs of Black Phillip, this Western frontier-set supernatural thriller looks truly chilling.
(D: Emma Tammi, USA, 2018, U.S. Premiere) Thu., Sept. 20, 8pm; Tue., Sept. 25, 5pm.
Burning
Lee Chang-dong's last film, Poetry, was released in 2010, so the anticipation for his most recent film is tremendous. Add the incredibly charming Steven Yeun to the mix, and Burning might be your next favorite movie of 2018.
(D: Lee Chang-dong, South Korea, 2018, Texas Premiere) Fri., Sept. 21, 8pm; Thu., Sept. 27, 8pm.
Climax
Gaspar Noé is a divisive director to say the least, but Sofia Boutella dancing uncontrollably to hypnotic electronic music after downing glass after glass of sangria is orgasm fuel.
(D: Gaspar Noé, France, 2018, U.S. Premiere) Mon., Sept. 24, 11:50pm.