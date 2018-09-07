Screens

Six Films You Can’t Miss at aGLIFF 2018

Biopics, retrospectives, and one big mystery

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018


Mapplethorpe

Thursday

9:30pm: Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco
(D: James Crump, USA, 95 min.) Documentary about how the incredible fashion illustrator splashed glamour and color all over the catwalks of Paris and New York.

Friday

7:15pm: Works of Jake Graf
(D: Jake Graf, UK, 76 min.) Four shorts from the transgender filmmaking pioneer, and this year's recipient of the aGLIFF breakthrough award.

9:45pm: Secret Screening
(TBA) aGLIFF's mystery slot has always been a joy, with prior titles including a special sneak peek at soaring indie Princess Cyd last year and heartland documentary The Overnighters in 2014.

Saturday

12:45pm: Wild Nights With Emily
(D: Madeleine Olnek, USA, 84 min.) The SXSW fave returns with a bawdy, hilarious, and much more accurate portrait of Emily Dickinson than many dusty biographies portray.

2:45pm: 50 Years of Fabulous
(D: Jethro Patalinghug, USA, 82 min.) Catch the Imperial Council, one of San Francisco's most important LGBTQ+ organizations, as it recovers its past in the face of a darkening political future.

Sunday

4pm: Mapplethorpe
(D: Ondi Timoner, USA, 102 min.) Former Doctor Who Matt Smith is entrancing as the groundbreaking photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, tracing his days from starving with Patti Smith to his tragic death in 1989.

