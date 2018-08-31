Screens

One in a Crowd

Help fund a new production company in Austin

By Charlie Neddo, Fri., Aug. 31, 2018


Alpha Female Films co-founder Angele Cooper on set.

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Austin-grown Allie Lane (director of Sailor Poon's award-winning "Leather Daddy" video) and Angele Cooper (A&E's docuseries 60 Days In) are launching Alpha Female Films, a queer interracial intersectional-feminist film production company. The duo cites the film industry's lack of diversity and continued capitalization off of narratives from marginalized communities as driving forces behind Alpha Female Films. They are committed to telling stories written by people from within marginalized communities centering on societal homophobia, racism, and sexism.

What's the project?

More like projects! Lane and Cooper are funding two queer-centered short films, shooting in Austin, and the development of a feature film. Cooper describes "Love in the Shadows" as a personal story that follows a young black girl struggling to find her truth and addresses the dichotomy between religion and homosexuality. In "Butch Queen" Lane draws inspiration from her own upbringing as a queer person in rural America. The narrative centers on an interracial lesbian couple that is tested by their Podunk town. The feature film, Our Darkest Hours, draws on Cooper's recent experience as a participant in 60 Days In, and follows an undercover officer who falls in love with an inmate.

Target:

$35,000 goal by September 7.

What are the perks?

$50 gets you early and digital access to both finished shorts, while higher pledges include an invitation to the wrap party and associate producer credit. Head on over to Seed and Spark to help them reach their goal.

More One in a Crowd columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Crowdfunding
One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
Austin filmmakers need your crowdfunding helpRichard Whittaker

Richard Whittaker, July 20, 2018

One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
Austin filmmakers need your crowdfunding help

Charlie Neddo, June 29, 2018

More One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
Austin filmmakers need your crowdfunding help

Richard Whittaker, June 8, 2018

One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
Austin filmmakers need your help

Milo Webb, March 30, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Crowdfunding, One in a Crowd, Alpha Female Films, Allie Lane, Angele Cooper

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
September Blue Action Meeting
8656 Hwy. 71 W.
Fifth Anniversary Party w/ Leo Rondeau (6:00), Little Mikey & the Soda Jerks (4:00) at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Lone Star Zine Fest
at The North Door
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  