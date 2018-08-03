Screens

How to Rooster Teeth Right

Seven panels you won’t want to miss at RTX Austin 2018

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Aug. 3, 2018


by John Anderson

Friday

3pm: Women of Rooster Teeth
Blow that misconception that Rooster Teeth is a boys' club out of the water.
Austin Convention Center Room 10.

7pm: Theater Mode Live!
The maniacs of Achievement Hunter watch the worst movies so you don't have to – just with you there. Can anything truly drag the bottom of the barrel more than Sharkenstein?
ACC Room 18.

7pm: RT Animation Mega Panel
Catch the first news about upcoming cartoon series, including smash hit anime RWBY, vehicular fantasy Motor Knight, and the eagerly awaited gen:LOCK, starring Black Panther's Michael B. Jor­dan and former Doctor Who David Tennant.
JW Marriott Grand Ballroom 5/6.

Saturday

12:30pm: Red vs. Blue: The Shisno Paneldox
A look back at the latest season of Rooster Teeth's original machinima success, written and directed by longtime Austin filmmaker Joe Nico­losi.
Hilton Grand Ballroom.

5:30pm: Titmouse
Studio founder and L.A. Animation Festival honoree Chris Prynoski: Expect news on their big shows, including The Venture Bros., Ballmastrz: 9009 and Indivisible, their new gaming collaboration with Lab Zero Games (Skullgirls) and Trigger (Kill la Kill).
JW Marriott Grand Ballroom 1/2.

6pm: Always Open
A special charity fundraiser edition of the lifestyle podcast (best described as "the talk show version of sitting in a diner booth with your friends after a long night").
Rain, 217 W. Fourth.

Sunday

10:30am: Rooster Teeth's Embarrassing First Films
Ever think your work isn't good enough? The RT team knows exactly how you feel.
Fairmont Congres­sional Ballroom.

RTX Austin 2018

Aug. 3-5. Tickets and info at www.rtxaustin.com. Follow all our coverage at www.austinchronicle.com/rtx-austin.

For more on Rooster Teeth, read “How Rooster Teeth Became an Online Phenomenon,” May 11.

