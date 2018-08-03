How to Rooster Teeth Right

Friday

3pm: Women of Rooster Teeth

Blow that misconception that Rooster Teeth is a boys' club out of the water.

Austin Convention Center Room 10.

7pm: Theater Mode Live!

The maniacs of Achievement Hunter watch the worst movies so you don't have to – just with you there. Can anything truly drag the bottom of the barrel more than Sharkenstein?

ACC Room 18.

7pm: RT Animation Mega Panel

Catch the first news about upcoming cartoon series, including smash hit anime RWBY, vehicular fantasy Motor Knight, and the eagerly awaited gen:LOCK, starring Black Panther's Michael B. Jor­dan and former Doctor Who David Tennant.

JW Marriott Grand Ballroom 5/6.

Saturday

12:30pm: Red vs. Blue: The Shisno Paneldox

A look back at the latest season of Rooster Teeth's original machinima success, written and directed by longtime Austin filmmaker Joe Nico­losi.

Hilton Grand Ballroom.

5:30pm: Titmouse

Studio founder and L.A. Animation Festival honoree Chris Prynoski: Expect news on their big shows, including The Venture Bros., Ballmastrz: 9009 and Indivisible, their new gaming collaboration with Lab Zero Games (Skullgirls) and Trigger (Kill la Kill).

JW Marriott Grand Ballroom 1/2.

6pm: Always Open

A special charity fundraiser edition of the lifestyle podcast (best described as "the talk show version of sitting in a diner booth with your friends after a long night").

Rain, 217 W. Fourth.

Sunday

10:30am: Rooster Teeth's Embarrassing First Films

Ever think your work isn't good enough? The RT team knows exactly how you feel.

Fairmont Congres­sional Ballroom.

RTX Austin 2018

For more on Rooster Teeth, read “How Rooster Teeth Became an Online Phenomenon,” May 11.