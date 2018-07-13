What'cha watchin'? Not Scarlett Johansson. Tell ya what. Johansson, a cis actress, was recently cast to play a trans man in upcoming film Rub & Tug. Cis actors being cast over trans actors is nothing new. Here are some better screengrabs starring trans folks.

The T

This web series is giving me life! Chicago Film Office filmmakers in residence Bea Cordelia and Daniel Kyri have conjured up an unapologetic celebration of queer reality. It centers on Jo, a trans woman who is searching for intimacy, and Carter, a queer black man who is navigating his relationship with his conservative family. Oh, and Jo and Carter used to date, and are now friends. Again, rooted in queer reality. I love that it balances the messiness, tenderness, and sexiness of queer and trans life. I cried, laughed, and said, "That one is so me!"

Her Story

Jen Richards and Laura Zak released this web series in 2016. Her Story illuminates the enduring violent rifts and solidarity between cis lesbians, trans women, and trans black women, through a plot that hinges on navigating dating as trans and queer women. Paige, played by Angelica Ross, is an attorney for an LGBTQ equality organization who meets a charming cis man. Her friend Violet, played by Jen Richards, is interviewed by a cis woman journalist-turned-love interest. The series has some heavy and real content.

Trans Youth

Rebecca Adler's documentary about seven trans folks navigating their life in Austin. You can read more about Trans Youth at www.transyouthdoc.com, and read our interview with Adler, "aGLIFF: The Life of Austin’s Trans Youth," Sept. 8, 2017.

– Intern Charlie Neddo