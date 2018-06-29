Sicario: Day of the Soldado Director Finds International Themes to Tex-Mex Thriller

With all eyes turned to the U.S.-Mexico border, and greater attention than ever paid to how America treats migrants and refugees, it can sometimes seem like immigration is a uniquely American issue. But with Sicario: Day of the Soldado, with its steely examination of the wars on drugs and terror, people-smuggling, and the sometimes porous line between soldiers and cops, Italian director Stefano Sollima hopes audiences will see global resonances.

The unexpected sequel to 2015's surprise hit Sicario makes the polar opposite decision to that made by FBI Agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt). At the end of the first film, she decided she could no longer walk the same dark path as CIA operative Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and freelance agent of mayhem Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), who now become the focus of the next two films. "It was smart to create the idea of a trilogy by using some of the characters," said Sollima. What appealed to him most was the script by Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, the first Sicario), which he called "really close to the visceral movies of the Seventies, where you have two antiheroes." In the second film, the pair attempt to trigger a war between the cartels, an effort that backfires for both. "It's not a gentle, educated, just-for-fun movie," said Sollima, "but it's a movie that's going to shake you a bit, and that's exactly the kind of experience I am looking for as an audience, and for sure as a director."

In his native Italy, Sollima cut his directing teeth on TV shows like gritty cop drama La Squadra, and the miniseries adaptation of rise-and-fall-of-a-gang drama Romanzo Criminale. In his 2012 cinematic debut, ACAB – All Cops Are Bastards, he used the Roman riot squad to probe the complex connections and tensions between modern urban life, political protest, and Ultras – die-hard, sometimes violent soccer gangs. With Soldado's dark gray morality, Sollima said, "It was pretty close to everything I had done in my career, so it was a good opportunity to make the transition to work [in the U.S.]."

Sollima saw Blunt's not-so-grizzled cop as "the moral compass" to the first film. This time, he said, "Without having a character who is a filter between you and the characters, you force yourself and the characters to explain themselves deeper." By contrast to Macer, who had to decide if she wanted blood on her hands, Soldado makes Graver and Gillick question how much bloodier they can get, and still call themselves the good guys. Sollima portrays that slippery slope as the inevitable risk when law enforcement bends the rules. "Probably you're doing it in good faith, but at the end the border between the law and criminality is really subtle." As a storyteller, he said, "It's important not having any moral judgment on your characters. [Instead], you create a portrait of the world, that it's a little bit closer to the real world. It's not just a movie. You feel an authenticity, a realism."

As an Italian working in the U.S. for the first time, Sollima only knew about the U.S.-Mexico border, and the power of the cartels in Mexico, from what he read in the newspapers. So, as with all his other films, he undertook a huge amount of research while finalizing the script with Sheridan. "You cannot approach this kind of movie without a lot of information," he said. "I've been at the border, and I've met people, and I've tried to understand how it works."

However, what he quickly saw were the similarities between refugees in Europe and in America, and between the people- smugglers criss-crossing the Mediterranean and the border-hopping coyotes. Both criminal groups, he said, "get money from desperate people that are trying to survive, and trying to get to a better place to live. It's the same, more or less, all over the world, especially in Europe. We're facing exactly the same issue. We have a lot of people who are literally running from wars. It's not just people trying to live a better life. It's people escaping from immense tragedy."

