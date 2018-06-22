Screens

Hearts Beat Loud When Nick Offerman’s Around

Parks and Rec star talks Austin, breakdancing, and the state of humanity

By Dan Gentile, Fri., June 22, 2018


In Hearts Beat Loud, Nick Offerman plays an aging record shop owner who teams up with his daughter to restart a music career. When it premiered at SXSW, we caught up with Offerman, who called it "just a nice movie about some people dealing with shit in their lives. It turns out we really crave those kinds of movies right now. I'm really crazy about this filmmaker Brett Haley. His movies always have a good humor in them, but they also cause you to have 'all the feels,' as the young people say."

AC: Your character and his daughter write electro-pop songs. You're a musician; do you have a secret electronic album?

NO: No, that was totally foreign. This movie was actually the first time I played electric guitar, so I had to work really hard to play these riffs that are pretty rudimentary.

AC: You're a woodworker; what type of music do you listen to in your shop?

NO: I guess there's an Americana vibe, but I also had my breakdancing years, so there's a lot of Kool & the Gang, and Gap Band.

AC: I can't tell if you're kidding ...

NO: I'm not kidding.

AC: Should we move the table to make some room?

NO: Well, it's a young man's game. Everything's cool with the popping and locking, but once you get on the floor it's over. My cousin and I had a team. He was called Flip Flop and I was called Tick Tock. If someone wanted me to do it for a film, I would happily try to get back into it.

AC: You often work with Austin director Bob Byington. What keeps bringing you back to him?

NO: We're fellow weird men. Shooting in Austin feels like coming home. There's nowhere I can go where I can't think, hey, that's where we shot that insane asylum scene. Or where Bob made me take my pants off. And then he never even put it in the film!

AC: Anything else you'd like to talk about?

NO: I would just make a general statement, because it's something that we're all dealing with and it's what my next book effort will be centered around. When they started this country, they called it an experiment with good reason. I'd just ask everyone to take a deep breath before jumping right into the name calling. We're all human; 99 percent of us are probably pretty decent and you'd want to have us in for supper and we'd probably do the dishes if you gave us some coaxing.

Hearts Beat Loud opens in Austin this week. Read our review.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW 2018
SXSW Film Review: <i>Upgrade</i>
Review: Upgrade
Cyberpunk action thriller has a few hidden features

Richard Whittaker, March 19, 2018

SXSW Film Review: <i>Rush Hour</i>
Review: Rush Hour
The time we lose in traffic, on a global scale

Marc Savlov, March 19, 2018

More by Dan Gentile
I Tried Death Wish Coffee and Lived
I Tried Death Wish Coffee and Lived
Dangerous levels of caffeine and self-confidence ensued

June 8, 2018

I Heart K-Pop
I Heart K-Pop
Korean DJ nights choreograph a local niche

May 25, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Nick Offerman, Hearts Beat Loud, SXSW

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
This Is a Test of the Internal Emergency Broadcast System
Museum of Human Achievement
Michael Che
at Paramount Theatre
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife, William Ryan Key at Emo's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  