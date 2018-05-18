Unleashing the Summer Blockbusters

May 25

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Buena Vista, PG-13) The origin story of everyone's favorite Corellian escapes both the Empire and a troubled production.

June 1

Upgrade (BH Tilt, R) Man meets machine and chaos ensues in this cyberthriller from Leigh Whannell (Saw, Insidious).

June 8

Hereditary (A24, R) Toni Collette takes on intergenerational nightmares.

Hotel Artemis (Global Road, not yet rated) Star-packed comedy thriller answers the question: Do villains get medical insurance?

Ocean's 8 (Warner Bros., PG-13) Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett plan the ultimate heist in this all-female addition to the Ocean's franchise.

June 15

Incredibles 2 (Buena Vista, PG) Brad Bird and Pixar bring back the first family of animated superheroes.

SuperFly (Columbia, not yet rated) Can Trevor Jackson fill the stylish boots of Ron O'Neal in this remake of the blaxploitation classic?

Tag (Warner Bros., R) Where'd Hawkeye go? Playing tag in this unlikely true story.

June 22

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal, PG-13) Dinosaur carnage again, with added volcanoes and military conspiracies.

June 29

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (Sony/Columbia, R) Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin get bloody again to take on the cartels.

July 4

The First Purge (Universal, not yet rated) Blumhouse's increasingly plausible political violence franchise gets an origin story.

July 6

Ant-Man and the Wasp (Buena Vista, not yet rated) The first Marvel movie since Avengers: Infinity War gets small.

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna, not yet rated) Boots Riley takes a fantastical look at gentrification.

July 13

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (Sony/Columbia, PG) Adam Sandler gets back in the cape again for monstrous animated antics.

Skyscraper (Universal, PG-13) The Rock takes on an entire collapsing city block.

July 20

The Equalizer 2 (Sony/Columbia, not yet rated) Denzel Washington's second shot at reviving the Edward Woodward crime drama.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Universal, PG-13) Because there are still more ABBA songs to be covered by actors.

Unfriended: Dark Web (BH Tilt, R) Second in the tech-horror anthology series.

Blindspotting (Lionsgate, not yet rated) Hamilton's Daveed Diggs' brilliant, funny, touching examination of modern America.

July 27

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount, not yet rated) Tom Cruise's latest attempt to kill himself with insane stunts.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Warner Bros., PG) DC's funnest animated show hits the big screen.

August 3

The Spy Who Dumped Me (Lionsgate, not yet rated) Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon get caught up with exes and espionage.

Christopher Robin (Buena Vista, not yet rated) Ewan McGregor brings the Hundred Acre Wood to postwar London.

August 10

The Meg (Warner Bros., PG-13) Jason Statham vs. a giant prehistoric shark.

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features, not yet rated) Spike Lee's eagerly awaited true-life drama.

August 17

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros., PG-13) Adaptation of Kevin Kwan's culture clash novel when Asia meets Asian-Americans.

The Happytime Murders (STX Entertainment, not yet rated) Muppets go noir.

August 24

Slender Man (Sony, not yet rated) Online bogeyman escapes from Reddit.