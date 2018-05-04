What’cha Watchin’?

Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman

When I have a hankering for dessert, I can get darn-near reckless, but this show – an ASMR food video fused with a live-action anime, all wrapped up in the guise of a Japanese workplace drama – takes the phrase "sweet tooth" to a fantastical new high. Seemingly mild-mannered salesman Kantaro is the dessert-crazed, blog-wielding superhero we never thought to ask for. While the storyline itself can get admittedly dry, the whole show is worth the watch just for the larger-than-life live-action animation scenes of Kantaro's orgasmic eating experiences. I promise I'm not being superfluous, his head literally turns into a giant melon and explodes more than once.

Big Little Lies

I am normally not drawn to soaps or dramatic television and even a star-studded cast didn't intrigue me, until one fateful afternoon when I walked in on my roommate watching. I went from starting dinner to turning off the stove and settling on the couch with a bowl of popcorn. I was enamored by the cinematography and the lavish homes, each more extravagant than the last. While I came for the looks, I immediately became obsessed with the women of Monterey. From the blissful soundtrack to its intricate plot, watching horrors unfold in the seemingly perfect lives of beautiful people has never felt so visually and audibly pleasing.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

My go-to background noise TV show. Maybe it's my love for coffee and diner food, or maybe that I've seen so manyreruns that it's borderline inappropriate for me to continue. While my eyes glaze over when Seinfeld describes whatever retro-contraption he's riding around in this episode, watching the guy who invented my favorite punch line format eat a piece of pie and discuss the politics of gift-giving doesn't get old.

– Editorial intern Tinu Thomas