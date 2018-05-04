Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Fri., May 4, 2018


Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman

Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman

When I have a hankering for dessert, I can get darn-near reckless, but this show – an ASMR food video fused with a live-action anime, all wrapped up in the guise of a Japanese workplace drama – takes the phrase "sweet tooth" to a fantastical new high. Seemingly mild-mannered salesman Kantaro is the dessert-crazed, blog-wielding superhero we never thought to ask for. While the storyline itself can get admittedly dry, the whole show is worth the watch just for the larger-than-life live-action animation scenes of Kantaro's orgasmic eating experiences. I promise I'm not being superfluous, his head literally turns into a giant melon and explodes more than once.

Big Little Lies

I am normally not drawn to soaps or dramatic television and even a star-studded cast didn't intrigue me, until one fateful afternoon when I walked in on my roommate watching Big Little Lies. I went from starting dinner to turning off the stove and settling on the couch with a bowl of popcorn. I was enamored by the cinematography and the lavish homes, each more extravagant than the last. While I came for the looks, I immediately became obsessed with the women of Monterey. From the blissful soundtrack to its intricate plot, watching horrors unfold in the seemingly perfect lives of beautiful people has never felt so visually and audibly pleasing.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

My go-to background noise TV show. Maybe it's my love for coffee and diner food, or maybe that I've seen so many Seinfeld reruns that it's borderline inappropriate for me to continue. While my eyes glaze over when Seinfeld describes whatever retro-contraption he's riding around in this episode, watching the guy who invented my favorite punch line format eat a piece of pie and discuss the politics of gift-giving doesn't get old.

– Editorial intern Tinu Thomas

More What’cha Watchin’? columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More What'cha Watchin'?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

March 23, 2018

More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Feb. 23, 2018

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Feb. 9, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

What'cha Watchin'?, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Big Little Lies, Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
A Democratic Candidate Forum for HD 46
AFS Cinema
Scott Specht: Coffee Lids at BookPeople
Taking Off
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  