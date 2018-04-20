What’s Showing at the Indie Meme Festival

Childhood poverty. Addiction. Growing up gay in a religious environment. The strength of innocence and the power of community. While the films at this week's Indie Meme Film Festival (April 19-22) come from all over South Asia, the themes are truly global. Here's the full film schedule for the four-day celebration of the region's cinema.

Thursday, April 19

Bhasmasur, 8pm A boy, his father, and their beloved donkey flee poverty. Skype Q&A with filmmaker Nishil Sheth (India, 2017). Plays with "Hakla," with filmmaker Tania Romero in attendance.

Friday, April 20

Turup (Checkmate), 7pm Life in a small town where chess is everything, made by the local Ektara Collective. Filmmakers Maheen Mirza and Puloma Pal in attendance (India, 2017, U.S. premiere).

Saturday, April 21

Barley Fields on the Other Side of the Mountain, 10:30am Family loyalty conflicts with religious freedom in the mountains. Skype Q&A with director Tian Tsering (Tibet, 2017, U.S. premiere). Plays with "Jaalgedi."

Ask the Sexpert, 1:15pm Documentary about India's Dr. Ruth, the fearless columnist Dr. Mahinder Watsa. Filmmaker Vaishali Sinha in attendance (India, 2017). Plays with "Counterfeit Kunkoo."

Angamaly Diaries, 4:15pm Gang war and interfaith conflict in Angamaly as young men are dragged into violence over the pork trade (India, 2017).

Ribbon, 8:15pm Oh, baby! Romance, modern style, as a couple face parenthood. Skype Q&A with Rakhee Sandilya (India, 2017, Texas premiere). Plays with "Five O'Clock Shadow" with filmmaker Sangeeta Agrawal in attendance, and "Khujli."

Sunday, April 22

Dhh, 10am Be charmed by this children's film about three best friends and a stage magician (India, 2017).

Taala Te Kunjee (Lock and Key), 1:30pm Documentary tracking addiction and rehab in Punjab's own drug crisis (India, 2018, U.S. premiere).

Abu (Father), 4pm Filmmaker Arshad Khan, who will be in attendance, explores his personal challenges of being gay in Pakistan (Pakistan, 2017). Plays with "The Streets Are Ours."

Chumbak (The Lottery), 7:15pm An unlikely bond is forged between two people on society's fringes. Assistant director Romie DeCosta in attendance (India, 2017).

Indie Meme Film Festival takes place April 19-22 at Regal Arbor. Tickets, party details, and more info at www.indiememe.org. For more on the festival, read “From Tibet to the Indian Ocean,” April 12.