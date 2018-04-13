From Tibet to the Indian Ocean

South Asian cinema has long been associated with Bollywood – the world's most profitable studio machine, churning out close to 2,000 films per year. Yet Austin's own Indie Meme Film Festival seeks to expand beyond the horizons of the traditional bombastic fare, by programming bold independent features from across the region. Its aim, according to festival co-director Tripti Bhatnagar, "is to engage and entertain Austin with unique flavors of South Asia."

Spearheaded by Bhatnagar and co-director Alka Bhanot, Indie Meme (April 19-22) will screen 10 feature-length films that are astutely aware of the region's social and political climates. "Indie Meme's journey has been ever evolving and changing," said Bhatnagar. "[It] is more of a movement that's truly driven by the entire community. From the filmmakers who trust us to represent their work, to the audience who come to support the films, everyone has been instrumental in shaping us to where we are today."

The programming is primarily from India, but their schedule also includes a stunning female-led film from Tibet (Barley Fields on the Other Side of the Mountain), and a raw documentary about growing up as a homosexual in Pakistan (Abu).

The diversity begins with opening night film Turup, which Bhatnagar called "an effortless social commentary with multiple interwoven stories." Turup, translated from Hindi as "checkmate," is a wonderful ensemble that revolves around a community's chess tournament. Directed by a team called Ektara Collective, the understated film follows three women who seek to subvert the barriers that have been placed upon them by class, caste, gender, and religious identity. Communally made over the past two years, with local residents doubling up their talents as cast and crew, Turup has a personal edge to it that's effervescently charming.

The festival's flair for boundary-pushing content permeates even their lightest of programming. Ask the Sexpert is a delightful documentary about a 93-year-old sex columnist in India, who is both revered and deplored. The taboo topic of sex is a controversial one in India, and there are many individuals who do not see fit to educate students about it, while many find it vital to normalize sex education. Director Vaishali Sinha, who will be in attendance at the festival, has made it her goal to explore women's sexuality and rights in India, seeking to create films that openly explore the questions people have pertaining to their bodies.

Other highlights from the festival include Chumbak, a heartbreaking film about a teenage con man in Mumbai who cannot shake off one of his victims, a villager with mental challenges; Angamaly Diaries, a Quentin Tarantino-inspired gang epic; Taala Te Kunjee (Lock and Key), a documentary following five addicts at a rehabilitation center in Punjab; and Ribbon, a sweet drama about a young couple forced to change their trajectory when they discover they're having a baby.

Indie Meme will also be hosting a family-friendly screening free to the public this year, Dhh – a heartwarming children's story about three best friends, and the magician who helps them find joy in learning. Bhanot said she was overjoyed to be able to screen it, adding, "[It's] very rare to find a kids' film to include in the programming."

Thu., April 19, to Sun., April 22, at Regal Arbor Cinema. Festival badges are sold out, but festival bands are $45 and individual tickets ($10-$15) are available. For the full schedule and more info, visit www.indiememe.org.