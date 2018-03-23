Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Fri., March 23, 2018


Mob Psycho 100

From the mind of manga artist and One-Punch Man creator One, Mob Psycho 100 features another emotionally unavailable protagonist with incredible superhuman powers. The show follows Mob, a middle school student with psychic abilities who studies under a quack exorcist defeating evil spirits who plague their community. His powers are inextricably intertwined to his emotions, so in order to keep them under control, he tries to stay as reserved as possible because when his emotions reach a 100% threshold, his esper abilities are unleashed and havoc ensues. Full of dry and deadpan humor, Mob Psycho 100 promises to rouse more emotion in viewers than Mob can himself.

Once I realized in horror that I was out of episodes of The Great British Bake Off to watch, there was a scramble to fill the food-show-shaped hole in my heart. Ugly Delicious is hosted by Momofuku Noodle Bar founder David Chang, and focuses on "ugly" food, aka dishes that at one point had been shunned by the general public, and shows viewers the foods' cultural significance through the techniques and stories of chefs. It makes the tender argument that foods are not just foods, they're an expression of a way of living.

UNHhhh

This YouTube show can be simplified by naysayers as just being a show about drag queens and chitchat, and it is that, but it's entertaining as hell. Featuring Drag Race stars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, UNHhhh features the divas talking about just about anything that they so desire because it's their show and not yours, okay? UNHhhh covers topics from the perks of late-night Grindr hookups to philosophical discussions about the passage of time with hilarious back-and-forth banter that makes Miss Trixie and Katya feel like the cooler older sisters in drag I wish I had. The series has been remade for TV as The Trixie and Katya Show, but there's just something charming about that old-school, video blog format.

– Editorial intern Mae Hamilton

