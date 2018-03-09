Screens

Team Hurricane Is an Arthouse Anthem for Teenage Girls at SXSW

Annika Berg's feature film debut dives into the maelstrom of youth

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., March 9, 2018


<i>Team Hurricane</i> Is an Arthouse Anthem for Teenage Girls at SXSW

There's no denying that hurricanes can wreak havoc. But as Annika Berg, writer/director of Team Hurricane, points out, hurricanes can also be "important vessels" for growth, storms that create just as much as they destroy. Berg's feature film debut explores the figurative storm that is teendom as it follows a group of eight young girls across one summer at a Danish youth club.

Stylistically, Team Hurricane is as experimental as adolescence itself. "I really wanted what I saw as the best from fiction and the best from documentary to merge into one film," explained Berg. Blending heavily stylized visuals and documentary material, Berg's film, for example, juxtaposes pop-culture references – brief clips of a teary Pikachu or Hentai porn – with the girls speaking directly to the camera.

Team Hurricane, at its core, is a collaborative project behind and in front of the camera. Berg's film encourages teenage girls to embrace their artistic and personal expression at a time in their lives when they're most often being told otherwise. "Everybody was producing something for the movie at all times," said Berg, who viewed the girls as "co-creators," explaining she would assign them creative projects like video diaries without a script. "It was very important to me to have them use their own words and to be able to be pretty free."

The more painful themes explored – eating disorders, self-harm, or depression – prove more personal as well. Much of the girls' storylines mirror their real lives. Berg disclosed the actress playing Zara (who receives treatment for anorexia in the film) was receiving the same treatment during shooting. "I'm never afraid of exploiting [them]," Berg said of navigating the girls' personal stories. "They know that I'm just as much vulnerable to the themes that they themselves are."

Team Hurricane

GLOBAL

Friday, March 9, 9:30pm, Alamo Ritz
Sunday, March 11, 7:30pm, Alamo South Lamar
Wednesday, March 14, 9:45pm, Alamo Ritz
A version of this article appeared in print on March 9, 2018 with the headline: The Maelstrom of Youth

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. For scheduling on the go, here's a SXSW Film Pocket Guide, which includes the handy Film Grid. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW 2018
<i>Southwest of Salem</i> Director on Satantic Panic
Southwest of Salem Director on Satantic Panic
Deborah S. Esquenazi talks collective madness before her SXSW panel

Amani Newton, March 8, 2018

Jay Duplass Stars in <i>Outside In</i> at SXSW Film
Jay Duplass Stars in Outside In at SXSW Film
Homegrown filmmaker on mumblecore, friends, and his first South By break

Richard Whittaker, March 9, 2018

More by Beth Sullivan
SXSW Short “Come & Take It” and the Story Behind #CocksNotGlocks
SXSW Short “Come & Take It” and the Story Behind #CocksNotGlocks
Documentary about controversial UT protests plays Texas Shorts Competition

March 9, 2018

Hobo Salon’s Lesson in Empathy
Hobo Salon’s Lesson in Empathy
OUTsider 2018's interactive installation seeks to bridge divides

Feb. 19, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW, Global, SXSW Film 2018, Annika Berg, Team Hurricane

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Dorothy
at Parish
UT Baseball
at Disch-Falk Field
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  