Screens

Seven SXSW Interactive Speakers You Just Can't Miss

Ray Kurzweil, Melinda Gates, and other brilliant minds come to town

By Mae Hamilton, Fri., March 9, 2018


Ta-Nehisi Coates

Seven SXSW Interactive Speakers You Just Can't Miss

Though SXSW began as a humble music festival in our fair city, arguably the best parts about the weeklong brouhaha now are the brilliant minds who come to town. Though an Interactive pass grants access to any of the speakers, any badge will give festivalgoers secondary access to them. 2018's lineup of brains is sure to make the waits in lines worth it.

W. Kamau Bell

Saturday, March 10, 9:30am
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EFG
United Shades of America host, social commentator, and comedian in conversation with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris about how America speaks about race in the era of Trump, and how comedy and storytelling spark meaningful conversation.

Ta-Nehisi Coates

Saturday, March 10, 2pm
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D
Known for being deeply introspective, pensive, and bitingly honest, the acclaimed journalist and bestselling author of Between the World and Me speaks with The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg about how experiences have shaped his understanding of American society and himself.


Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates

Sunday, March 11, 2pm
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D
Philanthropist and technologist joins TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot and Hearst Magazines CCO Joanna Coles to discuss the future of the American workplace in an ever-changing technological and social landscape. No word if they will examine the effectiveness of Windows 95.


Nonny de la Peña

Nonny de la Peña

Tuesday, March 13, 11am
Austin Convention Center, Room 18ABCD
The "Godmother of Virtual Reality," credited with being one of the founders of the field of immersive journalism, de la Peña strives to invoke an empathetic response in her audience using innovative storytelling technology.

Whurley

Tuesday, March 13, 2pm
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D
Don't know what quantum computing is? Strangeworks CEO William Hurley discusses how the next step in our technological future shouldn't be dismissed as theory bordering on the realm of science fiction.

Ray Kurzweil

Tuesday, March 13, 3:30pm
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D
Master of many trades and holder of an ungodly amount of doctorates. Heralded as something of an innovation psychic, futurist Kurzweil now works at Google researching machine intelligence. Hopefully, he'll be giving us a piece of his mind.

Susan Wojcicki

Tuesday, March 13, 5pm
Austin Convention Center Ballroom D
The ways we spend our time entertaining ourselves is ever changing, but Americans still like to park themselves in front of a screen after a long day. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki joins Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson for a talk about the future of media entertainment.

A version of this article appeared in print on March 9, 2018 with the headline: Unmissable

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. For scheduling on the go, here's a SXSW Film Pocket Guide, which includes the handy Film Grid. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW 2018
SXSW Adds Melinda Gates
SXSW Adds Melinda Gates
Philanthropist joins keynote speaker list, plus more names

Richard Whittaker, Jan. 8, 2018

London Mayor Sadiq Khan for SXSW
London Mayor Sadiq Khan for SXSW
Trailblazing politician to deliver keynote speech

Richard Whittaker, Nov. 8, 2017

More by Mae Hamilton
Free Events for the Cash-Strapped at SXSW
Free Events for the Cash-Strapped at SXSW
Festival films, music, and more, on the cheap

March 3, 2018

Essential Food for Chinese New Year in Austin
Essential Food for Chinese New Year in Austin
Top-notch dishes to ring in the Year of the Dog

Feb. 15, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW, SXSW Speakers, SXSW Interactive 2018, Susan Wojcicki, Melinda Gates, W. Kamau Bell, Nonny de la Peña, Ray Kurzweil, Whurley

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Dorothy
at Parish
UT Baseball
at Disch-Falk Field
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  