One in a Crowd

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything. This week, we're looking at projects by local student filmmakers.

Who's Raising Funds?

UT grad student Anna Deluche.

Target: $3,300 by April 16

What's the project? "The Best Medicine," written and directed by award-winning student filmmaker Anna Deluche, follows Melvin: a man afflicted with a fatal disease that slowly kills its victims every time they laugh. His only hope is a procedure that could cure him but will permanently rob him of his laughter.

What are the perks? Contributions for the project will be going into the production of the film. Pledges start as low as $10, for which the backer will receive a Facebook shout-out for their donation, up to $1,000 for a day on set plus an associate producer credit. Find out more at Indiegogo.com.

Also Fundraising Now:

"Tuskegee: A Historical Thriller," a short film directed by local student filmmaker Sharda Karim, that follows a fictional victim named Tom in this dramatized version of the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment. This government-sponsored project consisted of 600 African-Americans and observed the effects of the disease if left untreated. Karim looks to raise $2,500 via Indiegogo.com to cover the production costs.

MRS. Mafia began as a television pitch for a class project but later would became the passion of four young female students. Now the group is working toward raising a goal of $700 via Indiegogo.com to create a pilot episode for their vision which looks to explore feminist topics and the bonds between women.