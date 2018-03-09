Screens

Laser-Focused SXSW Panels on Making Progress in the Food World

Altering the future, one bite at a time

By Veronica Meewes, Fri., March 9, 2018

Laser-Focused SXSW Panels on Making Progress in the Food World

South by Southwest is rich with extravagant parties and next-level brand interactions, each one attempting to outdo the next. But there are also plenty of panels focused on improving the world we live in, and each year they're more focused on the intersection of food, technology, and innovation. Want to know how your daily food decisions can make a global impact? Add these panels to your calendar.

Changing the World Through Food

Monday, March 12, 3:30pm; ACC Ballroom EFG
The James Beard Foundation just named chef José Andrés the 2018 Humanitarian of the Year. His nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, served 3.3 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico, and he was a first responder in the wake of the Southern California wildfires and Hurricane Harvey. The ubiquitous chef and media personality Andrew Zimmern has introduced us to the cultures of over 170 countries through the lens of his Travel Channel series Bizarre Foods.

Dana Cowin, former editor-in-chief of Food & Wine magazine and founder of DBC Creative, will moderate a conversation between the two powerhouse chefs on the philanthropic and unifying powers of food, and how they use their influence to improve our world one dish at a time.

Modern Farms: Is the Future of Farming in Technology?

Tuesday, March 13, 12:30pm; JW Marriott Salon C
With the global population at an all-time high and climate change on the rise, what does the future of food look like? Don Cameron, general manager of Terranova Ranch, a 6,000-acre organic & conventional farm in California, and Fred Haberman, the co-founder of Urban Organics, one of the country's largest indoor aquaponics farms, will share their perspectives on how technology in aquaponic and urban agriculture projects can help farmers better prepare for our changing future.

"I hope that attendees will learn about some exciting new technologies being used on urban and rural farms that will help provide more sustainable food options and reduce the energy and water intensity of farming," says moderator Eliza Barclay, who oversees science, health, and environmental coverage for VOX.

Taking Mass Extinction Off The Seafood Menu

Monday, March 12, 11am; JW Marriott Salon C
Over 90% of the world's seafood stocks are depleted, but most restaurant menus feature just three species. "Chefs and restaurants control millions of dollars in seafood purchasing decisions," says Katherine Miller, senior director of policy and advocacy at the James Beard Foundation, which recently launched a pilot Smart Catch program involving more than 400 participating chefs and restaurants. "By educating them on better, more sustainable options, we're hoping to leverage their financial power, and the trust consumers have in them, to change menus and help protect the world's oceans."

Miller will talk with Seattle chef Renee Erickson (Sea Creatures Restaurants), Amy Grondin of Duna Fisheries, and Sheila Bowman of Monterey Bay Aquarium about how chefs and fishermen are improving the way we catch, serve, and consume seafood.

A version of this article appeared in print on March 9, 2018 with the headline: Altering the Future, One Bite at a Time

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. For scheduling on the go, here's a SXSW Film Pocket Guide, which includes the handy Film Grid. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW 2018
SXSW Turns the Tables on Comedy Connoisseur Dick Cavett
SXSW Turns the Tables on Comedy Connoisseur Dick Cavett
The veteran talk-show host matters because he took the art of being funny seriously

Robert Faires, March 9, 2018

<i>The Comedian's Comedian</i> Live Podcast Recording at SXSW
The Comedian's Comedian Live Podcast Recording at SXSW
In his podcast, Stuart Goldsmith gets under the skin and psyches of professional stand-ups

Robert Faires, March 9, 2018

More by Veronica Meewes
Where to Get East Coast-Style Bagels in Austin
Where to Get East Coast-Style Bagels in Austin
Bagel culture is coming full circle

Jan. 12, 2018

Becoming an Enlightened Carnivore
Becoming an Enlightened Carnivore
Outrider helps facilitate responsible hunting experiences

Nov. 24, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW Interactive, SXSW 2018, SXSW Interactive 2018, James Beard

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Dorothy
at Parish
UT Baseball
at Disch-Falk Field
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  