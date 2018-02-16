One in a Crowd

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's Raising Funds?

Award-winning Texas filmmaker and UT alum Ya'Ke Smith (Wolf) for production funds for his new feature.

Target: $12,000 by Feb. 16

What's the project? Heavenly, written and directed by Smith, is a narrative film that delves into the dark psychological aspect of sex trafficking as well as the nature of the relationship between captor and victim. The movie follows Crystal, a former sex worker attempting to transition back to normal life while trying to escape the emotional trauma inflicted on her. Smith first unveiled an early version of the story at an Austin Film Festival script reading in 2013.

What are the perks? Pledges start as low as $5 for a "special thanks," running up to $1,000 to receive an executive producer credit as well as tickets to the premiere. There isn't much time left, so head over to www.indiegogo.com if you're interested.

Also Fundraising Now:

Geek Tank Games is developing premium Tabletop Token sets for game masters who hate stopping mid-game to draw up new objects. Michael Kane, founder and Austin local, along with his team aim to raise $20,000 via Kickstarter by March 14 and are offering three different sets to backers including Camping, Castle Furnishings, and Castle Siege sets.

Ronald Short and his crew have wrapped up production on his new locally shot film, Good Feels on Wheels, and are now moving into post. The team plan to raise $4,000 on Kickstarter by Feb. 21 for sound editing, mix, and music to finish the project.