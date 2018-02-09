Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Fri., Feb. 9, 2018


Buffalo '66

If you're feeling suffocated with red roses, heart-shaped candy, and pink teddy bears lining the store aisles, don't worry. There are streaming remedies for the impending Valentine's Day blues, with matching booze pairings either to get you in or out of the mood.

Dark (Netflix)

This German gem plays like a love letter to Stranger Things, It, Donnie Darko, and Back to the Future, filled with allusions and familiar plot points. While the story centers around kids disappearing from a small town, and time travel across three distinctively different decades, the overall tone and complexities within the characters' dynamics are ... well, dark. A multi-dimensional horror and sci-fi tale that philosophically addresses time and identity, Dark is both visually stunning and intellectually stimulating – perfect traits for a cinematic date.

Booze pairing: Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock

Buffalo '66 (Hulu)

If you're looking for a man who can do it all, look no further than Vincent Gallo. This dreamboat serves as writer, director, composer, and star of the 1998 comedy-drama about a man who kidnaps a young tap dancer named Layla (Christina Ricci) and forces her to pretend to be his wife. Gallo creates characters that shine through their insecurities while counterbalancing a tone of romantic longing and acceptance with a subplot of revenge. Shot on 35mm reverse stock, the cinematography alone will make you swoon with its vintage Polaroid aesthetic and dreamy color palettes.

Booze pairing: Kahlua hot chocolate

The End of the F**cking World (Netflix)

I'm usually not a fan of teen romance, but one can't help but to be intrigued by an atypical love story between a foul-mouthed girl and a self-proclaimed psychopath who is secretly plotting to kill her. The two misfit lovebirds decide to run away together and quickly become entangled in a series of crime-induced antics. Voiceover narrations provide insight into their past traumas and hopes for the rocky relationship while they explore how fleeting the world is through the lens of their newfound rebellion and eccentric adoration.

Booze pairing: The Velvet Devil Merlot

– Account Executive Marisa Mirabal

More What’cha Watchin’? columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Valentine's Day
Wine of the Week
Wine of the Week
Wines for lovers

Wes Marshall, Feb. 10, 2012

Wheat Nothings
Wheat Nothings
A gluten-free Valentine's Day

Kate Thornberry, Feb. 11, 2011

More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What'cha Watchin'?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Jan. 5, 2018

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Get in the spirit of the season with these holiday movie recommendations

Dec. 22, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Valentine's Day, Dark, The End of the F**cking World, Buffalo '66, Netflix, Hulu

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Helm Boots: Lone Folklore
Helm Handmade Boots
Bill Callahan
at Central Library
La Pointe Courte
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  