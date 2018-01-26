The Austin Film Festival Calendar

Screens

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Jan. 26, 2018


Film festival season is almost on us, and in Austin that means a jam-packed schedule for all tastes and genres. With some festivals still to confirm dates (including the Austin Polish Film Festival and the Austin Asian American Film Festival), the 2018 calendar is already filling up fast.

February

10: Transform Austin School of Film and the Women's Community Center of Central Texas present a night dedicated to women filmmakers. www.womenctx.org/transformfilm

March

9-17: SXSW Austin's A-list festival, with screenings and filmmaker conversations, and mentor sessions. www.sxsw.com

11: Films for the Forest Eco nonprofit the Rainforest Partnership's one-day festival within SXSW. www.rainforestpartnership.org/projects/films-for-the-forest

April

19-22: Indie Meme Film Festival Highlighting new voices from South Asia. www.indiememe.org

26-29: Hill Country Film Festival The area's most scenic festival, screening indie films at the Fritztown Cinema in Fredericksburg. www.hillcountryff.com

May

2-6: Cine Las Americas International Film Festival Celebrating 21 years of cinema from the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking world, as well as indigenous nations of the Americas. www.cinelasamericas.org

19: Austin Youth Film Festival Focusing on short films by Central Texas middle- and high-schoolers. www.austinyouthfilmfestival.com

June

1-3: The 48 Hour Film Project The Austin iteration of the two-day filmmaking challenge. www.48hourfilm.com/austin-tx

7-10: ATX Television Festival The small screen takes over with this celebration of all things episodic. www.atxfestival.com

August

30-Sept. 2: Capital City Black Film Festival After a year off, Austin once again has a dedicated platform for African-American filmmakers. www.capcitybff.com

September

6-9: Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival Celebrating LGBTQ+ cinema from around the world. www.agliff.org

18-22: Austin Revolution Film Festival Home to Austin's off-the-grid indie filmmakers. www.austinrevolution.com

20-27: Fantastic Fest After a controversial year, the celebration of global genre cinema is back. www.fantasticfest.com

October

TBD: Cinema Touching Disability Reframing what it means to live with a physical or mental issue. www.txdisabilities.org/news-events/film-festival

25-Nov. 1: Austin Film Festival Celebrating the art of the screenwriter. www.austinfilmfestival.com

November

4-10: Austin Jewish Film Festival Specializing in films that examine the Jewish experience, in Israel and beyond. www.austinjff.org

December

6-9: Other Worlds Austin The area's only dedicated science-fiction festival, with premieres and retrospectives. www.otherworldsaustin.com

