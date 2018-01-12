Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's Raising Funds?

Austin legendary tabletop gaming company Steve Jackson Games

Target: $20,000 by Feb. 9

What's the project? Triplanetary by Game Designers' Workshop is one of the original space-to-space combat systems, but has been out of print since 1981. Steve Jackson himself has overseen this new and updated edition, with an expanded map but the same classic gameplay.

What are the perks? This is basically a preorder for the game, and pledges start at $45 for one copy, to $120 for six copies for retailers (final product due August 2018; U.S. shipping is free). Find out more at Kickstarter.com.

Also Fundraising Now:

Raw Paw Studio in East Austin suffered a devastating fire on Jan. 2 that has now been ruled an arson. While many of the original works of art, as well as merchandise for local bands like Whiskey Shivers, were lost, the studio is trying to raise $30,000 via Generosity to get back into operation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Deputy Fire Marshal Tate Markey at tate.markey@traviscountytx.gov or 512/854-4621.

Ebony Sheppard, who was murdered on Dec. 26 in East Austin, was a beloved member of the Austin Horror Society. Her family is currently raising $50,000 to cover the continuing and long-term education costs for her son Ian via GoFundMe.