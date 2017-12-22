Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Get in the spirit of the season with these holiday movie recommendations

Fri., Dec. 22, 2017


The Shop Around the Corner

What is Christmas without an advent calendar? This year, the Austin Chronicle film elves prepared a nice list of their 25 favorite holiday movies and TV specials – some traditional, some joyous, some unexpected – and have pulled open a mystery window every day. For the full calendar, and what cinematic delights are tantalizingly hidden behind the last few doors, visit austinchronicle.com/holiday-movies and count down the cinematic season with us. Here are some treats and baubles already unveiled ...

The Shop Around the Corner

Turner Classic Movies, Mon., Dec. 25, 5pm
Director Ernst Lubitsch told the New York Sun in November of 1939 that "We must show people living in the real world. No one used to care how characters made their living – if the picture was amusing. Now they do care. They want their stories tied up to life." – Editor Kimberley Jones

Gremlins

Netflix
Zach Galligan grins sweetly at his hapless father, memorably played by Hoyt Axton (author of "Joy to the World"), whose early Christmas present to his son is a mogwai from Chinatown he calls Gizmo. Voiced by Howie Mandel in baby-speak, the distant cousin to Star Trek's cuddly tribbles soon spawns far nastier clones, who then morph into nightmarish creatures all too gleeful to induce homicidal mischief. Faster than you can yell "run for your lives," a storybook Christmastime town covered in snow devolves into a harrowing night between pest and host. – Music Editor Raoul Hernandez

Krampus

HBO
Krampus, you say? Who he? Well, remember how Santa Claus brings toys and candy and joy to everyone on the nice list? Well, Krampus deals with the naughty column in the annual ledger. Frankly, there's more of Old Scratch than of jolly old Saint Nick about him, as he beats the wicked with birch twigs, and throws the worst miscreants into his sack, never to be seen again. – Screens Editor Richard Whittaker

More What’cha Watchin’? columns
READ MORE
More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Dec. 15, 2017

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Dec. 8, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

holiday movies, The Shop Around the Corner, Krampus, Gremlins

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Nothing Lasts Forever
at AFS Cinema
Fat Tony, BLXPLTN
at Hotel Vegas
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP