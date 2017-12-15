Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Fri., Dec. 15, 2017


SMILF

White Famous (Showtime)

Ironically, White Famous might actually make leading man Jay Pharoah white famous thanks to his solid portrayal of up-and-coming comedian Floyd Mooney, which is greatly aided by cast members Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mooney's sleazeball agent Malcolm, and Jacob Ming-Trent as his postal carrier/consigliere friend Balls. Don't get me wrong, White Famous isn't going to blow your socks off, but it is worlds better than I'm Dying up Here, which may be the least funny show about comedians ever written, and White Famous also includes Michael Rapaport, who fearlessly overacts, but who gets extra credit for busting Donald Trump's balls regularly on the internet.

True Romance (Showtime)

Speaking of Michael Rapaport, his finest work as a bad actor was his cameo role as Dick Ritchie in True Romance, the director's cut of which is also currently available on Showtime. To say True Romance is a masterwork of American cinema would be a gross understatement. If you haven't seen it, you probably voted for Trump. You need to fix that shit, stat. True Romance stars everybody. I mean every goddamned body. Brad Pitt? Check. Gary Oldman? Check. Val Kilmer? Check. Samuel L. Jackson? Duh. Plus Bronson Pinchot and Kevin "Uncle Eddie" Corrigan. That's only half the cast. Google it. It's like Tony Scott had a mason jar filled with the souls of famous actors.

SMILF (Showtime)

This comedy, which seems to have borrowed its title from the fetish section of PornHub, is actually one of the most inventive series I have seen in some time. Set in South Boston, SMILF follows the life of a single mom struggling to make it in the modern gig economy. She tutors/babysits, goes on casting calls, tries out for the WNBA, and even dabbles in light prostitution. Guess what? Not only does former Blue Mountain State cheerleader Frankie Shaw write, direct, and star in SMILF, she's also smart enough to enlist the services of Connie Britton, who is literally shitting TV gold these days, and Rosie O'Donnell in what may prove to be her only likable role ever – and yes, I am including A League of Their Own.

– Distribution Manager/Luv Doc Rabble-Rouser Dan Hardick

More What’cha Watchin’? columns
READ MORE
More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Dec. 8, 2017

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Dec. 1, 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Pocatello
Hyde Park Theatre
Rapsody
at Barracuda
Dayveon
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP