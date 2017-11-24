What’cha Watchin’?

The holidays are upon us, and I can't sit still to watch TV without doing something festive with my hands. Generally, I'll watch TV while enjoying a glass of wine and cooking a far too complicated meal for a weeknight, or browse Pinterest for DIY holiday projects that never turn out like the pictures. So here's my list of programs for distracted TV watching. Happy half-assed viewing!

Call the Midwife (Netflix)

This BBC drama follows a group of midwives serving East End London in the late Fifties. Each episode is narrated by the soothing voice of Vanessa Redgrave, so no need to look up from your holiday knitting. But if you do take pause from crafting to watch, you're transported to the past with fit & flare dresses and retro English decor. Pro tip: Enjoy the show with a pint of your favorite Christmas ale; drink every time a baby is born and chug your beer while the nuns sing devotional hymns.

Community (Hulu)

There's something reassuring about binge-watching sitcoms about dysfunctional adults while being productive. There's a whole genre of these shows, including:, and. Take your pick, but keep in mind those other shows don't have a young and adorable Donald Glover.

Star Trek: The Next Generation (Netflix)

You don't need to be a Trekkie to enjoy watching episodes of this sci-fi classic, you just have to enjoy the late Eighties/early Nineties hair and costumes. Drink every time the ship is put on red alert, there's a captain's log, or for every person beamed anywhere.

– Marketing Manager Karena Rogers