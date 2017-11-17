What’cha Watchin’?

"You can't fix stupid," as they say. Looking around (the world) currently, that seems readily apparent. But don't worry! Stupid can be used for good, too. Laughter can be a restorative. Here's some of my favorite stupid shit to watch:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

The new season is as excruciatingly funny as ever. Larry David's ridiculous, fictionalized alter ego still seems to take a sort of perverse pleasure in ignoring basic social cues, plunging himself wholeheartedly into one absurdly awkward situation after the next – and it couldn't be more satisfying to watch. Which is to say, nothing's changed. To quote L-vid himself, "It's pretty good. Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good."

Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell (Hulu)

It's a workplace comedy about the underworld. Airing on Adult Swim – and featuring plenty of goofy, low-budget animated gore – this odd live-action show stars Henry Zebrowski () as Gary, an "associate demon" attempting to work his way up Hell's corporate ladder. Gary isn't the best employee, sure, but his boss, Satan (Matt Servitto) – complete with horns, receding hairline, and spiked codpiece – can be a real dick about it. Essentially, when Gary complains, "My boss literally tore me a new asshole," he does mean literally. "A lot of people misuse that phrase."

One-Punch Man (Netflix)

Based on a webcomic of the same name, this Japanese superhero cartoon is all about ennui, and it's hilarious. Slack-faced, bald-headed Saitama – "just a guy who's a hero for fun," as he puts it – has finally become the (titular) superhero he always dreamed of being, so powerful he can destroy any opponent with a single swing. "So," he ponders, whilst contemplating lobster claws at the local supermarket, "why does my heart feel so empty?" Turns out, having overwhelming strength is ... pretty boring. Saitama longs only for a worthy opponent, and each time he cuts through another weirdo-mutant monster or supervillain – always much to his disappointment, with just one punch – his existential funk grows even deeper. But, you know, in a funny way.

– Graphic Designer Zeke Barbaro