Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Fri., Nov. 17, 2017


One-Punch Man

"You can't fix stupid," as they say. Looking around (the world) currently, that seems readily apparent. But don't worry! Stupid can be used for good, too. Laughter can be a restorative. Here's some of my favorite stupid shit to watch:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

The new season is as excruciatingly funny as ever. Larry David's ridiculous, fictionalized alter ego still seems to take a sort of perverse pleasure in ignoring basic social cues, plunging himself wholeheartedly into one absurdly awkward situation after the next – and it couldn't be more satisfying to watch. Which is to say, nothing's changed. To quote L-vid himself, "It's pretty good. Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good."

Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell (Hulu)

It's a workplace comedy about the underworld. Airing on Adult Swim – and featuring plenty of goofy, low-budget animated gore – this odd live-action show stars Henry Zebrowski (Last Podcast on the Left) as Gary, an "associate demon" attempting to work his way up Hell's corporate ladder. Gary isn't the best employee, sure, but his boss, Satan (Matt Servitto) – complete with horns, receding hairline, and spiked codpiece – can be a real dick about it. Essentially, when Gary complains, "My boss literally tore me a new asshole," he does mean literally. "A lot of people misuse that phrase."

One-Punch Man (Netflix)

Based on a webcomic of the same name, this Japanese superhero cartoon is all about ennui, and it's hilarious. Slack-faced, bald-headed Saitama – "just a guy who's a hero for fun," as he puts it – has finally become the (titular) superhero he always dreamed of being, so powerful he can destroy any opponent with a single swing. "So," he ponders, whilst contemplating lobster claws at the local supermarket, "why does my heart feel so empty?" Turns out, having overwhelming strength is ... pretty boring. Saitama longs only for a worthy opponent, and each time he cuts through another weirdo-mutant monster or supervillain – always much to his disappointment, with just one punch – his existential funk grows even deeper. But, you know, in a funny way.

– Graphic Designer Zeke Barbaro

More What’cha Watchin’? columns
READ MORE
More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Nov. 10, 2017

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Nov. 3, 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Monty Alexander Harlem-Kingston Express
McCullough Theatre
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Miss Osbourne at AFS Cinema
Austin Culture Fest
at Kenny Dorham's Backyard
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP