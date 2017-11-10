What’cha Watchin’?

Mindhunter (Netflix)

Two FBI agents interviewing serial killers in the Seventies. Good performances, and surprisingly funny at times. I haven't finished the season yet, but so far have not been disappointed. Scary as shit, because these monsters are real.

How to Survive a Plague (Netflix)

An inspiring documentary about the early days of the AIDS crisis, and the men and women who fought to bring attention and change to the epidemic.

The Animaniacs (Amazon)

My favorite animated TV series from the Nineties. Yakko, Wakko, and their sister Dot have given me a considerable amount of songs and sayings that are difficult to get out of my head. "Goodnight, everybody!"

– Office Manager Carrie Young