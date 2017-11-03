Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Fri., Nov. 3, 2017


Nature: Spy in the Wild

Nature: Spy in the Wild (PBS)

If you ever dreamed of being Jane Goodall, I invite you to take a stroll through this uncanny valley of robotic animal spies. With face-to-face interactions between themselves and their live counterparts, these animatronic creations provide footage that makes you feel more participant than observer. Experiences include floating in a raft of sea otters and making first contact with a group of orangutans. Comical and reclusive Spy Bushbaby is a personal favorite. Resembling an apprehensive troll doll, he peeks out from his hiding place in a hollow tree stump, provoking energetic responses from nearby chimpanzees. Fans of Furby autopsies will enjoy the final episode of this five-part miniseries, which reveals the technology behind the robots.

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

I rolled my eyes when I heard Lethal Weapon would be rebooted as a series, but the two leads definitely know how to work the buddy-cop formula. Damon Wayans' understated charisma gives Roger Murtaugh the screen presence needed to stand up to his partner's theatrics, while Clayne Crawford (formerly of Rectify) as Martin Riggs balances a loopy, country-boy humor against his character's grief and rage. I am hoping to see more of Thomas Lennon as a reimagined Leo Getz: in this iteration, a hapless attorney who advertises on bus stops.

Preacher (AMC)

Just renewed for a third season, this imaginative take on Garth Ennis' comic book series preserves all the gleeful gore and adds a welcome measure of goofiness to the dark, often juvenile humor of the source material. There's a lot going on here: murderous angels, a supernatural love child, Adolf Hitler, fractional soul commerce, dubious school mascots, a supreme being gone AWOL, and a hell that looks like something out of Terry Gilliam's Brazil. Surprises and moral ambiguity abound.

– Controller Liz Franklin

More What’cha Watchin’? columns
READ MORE
More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Oct. 27, 2017

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Oct. 20, 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Rebel Without a Cause
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
Soulfly Does Nailbomb
at Come & Take It Live
Tacos 4 Turkeys
at Greenhouse Craft Food
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP