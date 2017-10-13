What’cha Watchin’?

If you're in the market for horror film recommendations to get into the Halloween spirit, I'm your girl.

Beyond the Gates (Netflix)

While browsing through my local video store as a kid, I was obsessed by the amazing VHS cover art in the horror section. This method of choosing titles introduced me to some of my favorite movies:, and, for starters.is a throwback to that time period of a certain lovingly visceral artistic style. Two brothers discover a VCR board game (yes, those existed) they have to play in order to save their father's soul. The pink and purple lighting alongside comical gore transport you back into the nostalgia of Eighties horror. Essentially, it'smeets old-school horror effects complete with a killer synth score and starring Barbara Fucking Crampton.

Black Sabbath (Shudder)

Also known as, this 1963 horror film is a low-budget anthology directed by Mario Bava. A certain heavy metal band appropriated their name from this film, and if that doesn't pique your interest, I don't know what will.

Boys in the Trees (Netflix)

Damn, this Australian film gave me all the feels. It's an emotionally poignant story anchored on friendship lost and growing up as an outsider. The narrative is creepy yet cathartic, which pairs perfectly with the highly stylized and dreamlike cinematography. Writer/director Nicholas Verso created a beautiful tale mixing juvenile antics on Halloween night as well as paying homage to Ray Bradbury's noveland the folklore of the holiday itself.

Berlin Syndrome (Netflix)

Give me all the ghosts, werewolves, and witches because, frankly, realistic horror freaks me theout. This film is so cringe-inducing and disturbing in its plausibility, I could barely stand it. However, it was refreshing to watch a film tackling the whole "independent girl travels abroad only to get kidnapped" paradigm through the eyes of female director Cate Shortland. This twist on Stockholm syndrome provides a singular serving of tension and suspense that will haunt you long after the credits roll.

– Account Executive Marisa Mirabal