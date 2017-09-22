Screens

Fantastic Fest 2017 Preview

The show must go on

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Sept. 22, 2017

This year's Fantastic Fest undoubtedly starts under a pall. The firestorm over the firing, rehiring, and subsequent refiring of writer Devin Faraci after accusations of sexual harassment and assault, and the Alamo Drafthouse's handling of the affair, has made national headlines (see "The Trouble at Fantastic Fest," Sept. 22). It's also caused heartfelt discussions among fans, filmmakers, and organizers about the direction of the fest and the larger company going forward.

But amidst it all, do not lose sight of the many amazing filmmakers who have poured their hearts and creativity into their movies, and that's what we're concentrating on here.

Five More Fantastic Films to Watch For

Mary and the Witch's Flower
Studio Ghibli veterans cast a new spell with this anime adaptation of children's novel The Little Broomstick.
Fri., Sept. 22, 2:15pm
Wed., Sept. 27, 11:30am


Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Brawl in Cell Block 99
Boxer Vince Vaughn gets brutal in the latest from Bone Tomahawk director S. Craig Zahler.
Sat., Sept. 23, 8pm
Tue., Sept. 26, 8:45pm

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
A very surprising peek into the creation of DC's iconic Amazon princess.
Sun., Sept. 24, 8:15pm
Mon., Sept. 25, 1:50pm

Gilbert
Not just the Aflac duck's voice: Gilbert Gottfried, up-close and personal.
Sun., Sept. 24, 8:45pm
Mon., Sept. 25, 5pm

Blade of the Immortal
Happy 100th film, legendary Japanese director Takashi Miike!
Sun., Sept. 24, 10:45am
Thu., Sept. 28, 7pm

Fantastic Fest runs Thu., Sept. 21 through Thu., Sept. 28, at the Alamo South Lamar. While the badges may be sold out, do not be dissuaded from attending films (especially during the fest’s second half, where there are numerous empty seats). Single tickets run $10 and are available 10 minutes before the screening at the box office. See www.fantasticfest.com for schedule and more info.

A version of this article appeared in print on September 22, 2017 with the headline: The Show Must Go On
READ MORE
More Fantastic Fest 2017
The Trouble at Fantastic Fest
The Trouble at Fantastic Fest
Devin Faraci’s rehiring and subsequent resignation casts shadow over film fest

Richard Whittaker, Sept. 22, 2017

More Fantastic Fest
Fantastic Fest
Fantastic Fest
Bringing people together by slicing things apart

Marc Savlov, Sept. 19, 2014

Fantastic Fest: Ten Years, Ten Unforgettable Moments
Fantastic Fest: Ten Years, Ten Unforgettable Moments

Marc Savlov, Sept. 19, 2014

More by Richard Whittaker
Downtown Puzzle: Convention Epi-Center
Downtown Puzzle: Convention Epi-Center
Is expanding the Convention Center a smart investment?

Sept. 22, 2017

What Future for Dawnna Dukes?
What Future for Dawnna Dukes?
D.A. to hold fire on felony charges, but Dukes not out of the woods

Sept. 22, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Fantastic Fest 2017, Fantastic Fest, Super Dark Times, Rabbit, Anna and the Apocalypse, Mary and the Witch's Flower, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Brawl in Cell Block 99, Gilbert, Blade of the Immortal

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lee Fields & the Expressions
Mohawk
Revolve: A Movement Display at Charles Johnson House, 404 Atlanta St.
Hump! Film Fest
at Ironwood Hall
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP