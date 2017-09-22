Fantastic Fest 2017 Preview

This year's Fantastic Fest undoubtedly starts under a pall. The firestorm over the firing, rehiring, and subsequent refiring of writer Devin Faraci after accusations of sexual harassment and assault, and the Alamo Drafthouse's handling of the affair, has made national headlines (see "The Trouble at Fantastic Fest," Sept. 22). It's also caused heartfelt discussions among fans, filmmakers, and organizers about the direction of the fest and the larger company going forward.

But amidst it all, do not lose sight of the many amazing filmmakers who have poured their hearts and creativity into their movies, and that's what we're concentrating on here.

Five More Fantastic Films to Watch For

Mary and the Witch's Flower

Studio Ghibli veterans cast a new spell with this anime adaptation of children's novel The Little Broomstick.

Fri., Sept. 22, 2:15pm

Wed., Sept. 27, 11:30am

Brawl in Cell Block 99

Boxer Vince Vaughn gets brutal in the latest from Bone Tomahawk director S. Craig Zahler.

Sat., Sept. 23, 8pm

Tue., Sept. 26, 8:45pm

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

A very surprising peek into the creation of DC's iconic Amazon princess.

Sun., Sept. 24, 8:15pm

Mon., Sept. 25, 1:50pm

Gilbert

Not just the Aflac duck's voice: Gilbert Gottfried, up-close and personal.

Sun., Sept. 24, 8:45pm

Mon., Sept. 25, 5pm

Blade of the Immortal

Happy 100th film, legendary Japanese director Takashi Miike!

Sun., Sept. 24, 10:45am

Thu., Sept. 28, 7pm

Fantastic Fest runs Thu., Sept. 21 through Thu., Sept. 28, at the Alamo South Lamar. While the badges may be sold out, do not be dissuaded from attending films (especially during the fest’s second half, where there are numerous empty seats). Single tickets run $10 and are available 10 minutes before the screening at the box office. See www.fantasticfest.com for schedule and more info.