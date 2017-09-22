Different Strokes for Different Folks

Curated by Dan Savage, writer of the internationally syndicated relationship and sex advice column Savage Love, the traveling film festival features 22 short films, each under five minutes. There's a rainbow of body types, colors, sexualities, ages, genders, and fetishes represented in the lineup, and that's very intentional. The festival's stated mission is "to change the way America sees – and makes and shares – porn." From filmmaker to lead actor, the credits aren't a rolling roster of famous porn stars, but rather, a gathering of people who love film – and love sex – and want to open the doors to others who might not have the outlets, or inlets.

Exploring workplace power dynamics – women are bosses! – through a comedic phone sex session, "Birthday Boss" is the Best Humor winner of the currently touring 12th annual Hump! Fest. "I hope people enjoy 'Birthday Boss' as a fun little palate cleanser between all the hotness," says director Kimberly Brady. While she may not recall the film's origin story, Brady has been prepping for the role for years: "I went to school for film studies and video production, and I've been doing improv for years. The 'Birthday Boss' producer [Jay Flewelling] and I did a sketch/variety show that incorporated videos, but this was my first time on a project whose goal was to be sexually explicit."

Savage, who also hosts the popular Savage Lovecast podcast, utilizes much of his platform to make a space for those who identify with groups not typically represented within the mainstream porn scene. Sex-positive, inclusive filmmaking is essential, explains Brady, who's already hard at work on a new sexy comedy short. "I think it's important to get as many viewpoints out there as possible. I think that sex has traditionally been a complicated and stigmatized topic, and that having a festival like Hump! lets people come together and explore ideas and feelings that have never had an outlet like this before.

"I love that Hump! is so DIY. They empower people by saying, 'Hey! You have a smartphone and turn-ons. Why not try and put them together?' I hope that people that attend the festival are inspired to put their version of sexy out there into the world especially if they didn't see what they're into up on the screen," says Brady.

If this film doesn't get you all riled up, there's plenty more to choose from. Tapping into the sex appeal of the great outdoors, a theme appears to run through much of the lineup: There's a merman, an octopus, gay seamen, a couple of lovers on top of a mountain, and an air mattress on a camping trip. There's also a pair of dancers, a postman and a puppy; there's kink and vanilla, there's a video diary and a board game. Who knows what you'll see, but it's a prime opportunity to try something new. You just might like them, Sam-I-Am.

The 12th annual Hump! Film Festival screens Thu. and Fri., Sept. 21-22, at 7:30 & 9:30pm, and Sat., Sept. 23, at 6, 8, and 10pm, at Ironwood Hall, 505 E. Seventh. For tickets and more info, visit www.humpfilmfest.com.