What’cha Watchin’?

When I'm not flipping around between the Golf Channel and episodes of Cops, or staying up all night having an anxiety attack watching Law & Order, I'll binge with the rest of them. I just finished Ozark, Game of Thrones, and Twin Peaks. Here's what's next:

Narcos (Netflix)

The two times in my life that I have been as fluent in Spanish as I've ever been were after fourth-year Spanish in college and when I blew through the first two seasons of. Season 3 dropped on Netflix this month, and concerns itself with the notorious Cali Cartel. Tuyo será, y tuyo será.

The Deuce (HBO)

I generally can't stand Maggie Gyllenhaal or James Franco's stupid faces (let alone both of them on the same show), but after having watched the pilot of David Simon's () ethnographic dissection of New York City's 42nd Street in the early Seventies, the show looks promising. I'm hooked.

– Digital Strategist Michael Bartnett