What’cha Watchin’?

Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Fri., Sept. 1, 2017


Tom Segura

Perhaps you'd agree that human touch is the greatest pleasure of all. After that, I'd say that the taste of good food and drink is the next best thing. Following those delights, I'd rank laughter. It pairs so well with the aforementioned gratifications, that they are nearly spoiled without it. All this to say: I love to get high and watch stand-up comedy on TV, with marginally good snacks and a stiff cocktail.

You might also like Tom Segura. He has two specials on Netflix (2014's Completely Normal and Mostly Stories from 2016) and they're both ridiculous. I've watched them repeatedly over the past several months as needed. This guy on how he makes hotel room curtains gross, the children victimized by Scared Straight, hollering at Big Daddy Kane, and meeting Mike Tyson on a plane has me snorting and falling off the couch the whole way through. A must-see, unless you don't like jokes.

After seeing Nikki Glaser pitch in to tear apart Ann Coulter on last year's Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe, I was breathless from laughing. So when she turned up on The Standups (also on Netflix) to crack anal sex jokes, I couldn't have been more pleased. Plenty of other great standouts in this special as well, including Nate Bargatze and Deon Cole. So join me in pouring three fingers of rye and settling in to laugh all the troubles away as the world burns around us. Prost!

– Production Manager Chris Linnen

