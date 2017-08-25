What’cha Watchin’?

Screens

Fri., Aug. 25, 2017


Scream (Netflix):

As a horror movie buff, Wes Craven-obsessed, Halloween-loving queer, I was skeptical starting Scream (the series) during a bout with the flu. Having binge-watched the first two seasons – and the Halloween special – I can honestly say: If girls on TV had looked like Bex Taylor-Klaus when I was 16, I would've realized I was gay a whole lot sooner.

Riverdale (Netflix):

Obviously I found this teen dramedy/murder mystery based on the Archie comics while going through Scream withdrawal. It's so bad it's good, and also kinda queer. Sidekick Kevin Keller is today's Jack McPhee (Dawson's Creek), except Jack's dad was all, "I don't know how to love a gay son," while Kevin's sheriff Pops is like, "Why can't you find a nice boy to date?" It's surprisingly refreshing to see a show with some happy endings. Plus, I'm so thrilled to see Luke Perry, Molly Ringwald, and Skeet Ulrich all getting work again that I almost forgot they make me feel old.

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu):

All right, I was late to the game with this one, but at least it shows I watch more than just teen dramas made for the YA crowd. While there's approximately 917 reasons to watch the "TV" adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, clearly I'm here to focus on Samira Wiley. Also, FYI: Alexis Bledel plays a much better tortured lesbian than a Gilmore Girl.

– Gay Place/Assistant News Editor Sarah Marloff

