What’cha Watchin’?

The Son (AMC)

"Pride is quite often the opposite of honor."

"God knows my specialness even if some of his lesser creatures do not."

"There's no sense kissing the devil 'til you've met him."

"Your daddy doesn't define you."

Deadwood (HBO)

"The day saw advances, none miraculous."

"Pain or damage don't end the world. Or despair, or fucking beatings. The world ends when you're dead. Until then, you've got more punishment in store. Stand it like a man ... and give some back."

"Every fuckin' beatin' I'm grateful for. Every last one of 'em. You get all the trust beat outta ya, and ya know what the world is."

"Change ain't lookin' for friends. Change calls the tune we dance to."

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

"If you apologize once, you do it again and again and again. Like taking bricks out of the wall of your fucking house."

"I can charm dogs. Gypsy witchcraft. And those I can't charm I can kill with my own hands."

"You're behaving like a fucking child. This is a man's world."

"Whiskey is good proofing water. It tells you who's real and who isn't."

