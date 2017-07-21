What’cha Watchin’?

Parks and Recreation (Hulu):

The earnestness of Leslie Knope is an antidote to the cynicism of the current political landscape. Drink with swigs of Hpnotiq straight from the bottle, the closest thing to Tom Haverford's Snake Juice we are ever likely to get.

Posh Nosh (YouTube):

Richard E. Grant is delightful in this 2003 BBC comedy as snooty, barely closeted cooking show host Simon Marchmont, who can barely contain his disdain for his wife Minty. Pair with a fully embarrassed Ramón Pereira Aged Tawny Port.

Game of Thrones: Season 2 (HBO):

Since I kept falling asleep somewhere between the time Joffrey threw his first hissy fit and Daenerys wigged out on a witch, it took me an inordinate amount of time to finish season 1. Such milestones should naturally be celebrated with bubbles.

– Food Editor Brandon Watson