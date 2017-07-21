Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Fri., July 21, 2017

What’cha Watchin’?

Parks and Recreation (Hulu):

The earnestness of Leslie Knope is an antidote to the cynicism of the current political landscape. Drink with swigs of Hpnotiq straight from the bottle, the closest thing to Tom Haverford's Snake Juice we are ever likely to get.

Posh Nosh (YouTube):

Richard E. Grant is delightful in this 2003 BBC comedy as snooty, barely closeted cooking show host Simon Marchmont, who can barely contain his disdain for his wife Minty. Pair with a fully embarrassed Ramón Pereira Aged Tawny Port.

Game of Thrones: Season 2 (HBO):

Since I kept falling asleep somewhere between the time Joffrey threw his first hissy fit and Daenerys wigged out on a witch, it took me an inordinate amount of time to finish season 1. Such milestones should naturally be celebrated with bubbles.

– Food Editor Brandon Watson

More What’cha Watchin’? columns
READ MORE
More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

July 14, 2017

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screengrabs from the Chronicle staff

Josh Kupecki, June 16, 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Experimental Electronics: Elevator Bath, Somatic
Museum of Human Achievement
My Neighbor Totoro
at Texas Spirit Theater at the Bullock Texas State History Museum
Texas Roller Derby
at Palmer Events Center
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP