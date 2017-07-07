What’cha Watchin’?

Dogs With Jobs (Amazon)

The title of this Canadian documentary series says it all – hourlong snippets (in dog years) of all sorts of different dogs at work. So if I didn't have my job here, what would I like to do? I think I'd herd sheep, and climb up on their backs. That looks like fun.

Dogs in the City (Amazon)

Thisspin-off is a fun look at how to use subtle cues and body language to get people to give you treats, or rub your ears, or open doors, or do all sorts of other things for you. Properly trained, they're like all-purpose dog tools.

Wish List

PBS'staught me everything I know about Don Quixote and Robin Hood and the Hunchback of Notre Dame, but I want more. The very great Soccer the dog took on a new role each episode, starring as a character from classic fiction, but sadly, only a pawful of the original 50 episodes (made here in Texas) are available now in any format; Vulcan carries four on DVD, and a couple more on something called VHS.

(Three Paws Down: Dog Day Afternoon was a BIG disappointment.)

– Hank, Chronicle Therapy Dog