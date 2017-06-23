What’cha Watchin’?

Screens

Fri., June 23, 2017


Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars

Filled with romance, murder, and killer fashion, #PLL is quite possibly the most complicated teen drama of all time. I watch, I take notes, and I still want to know … who the fuck is A?!?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

In high school, I dressed like Buffy (on purpose), met Angel (aka David Boreanaz) in real life, and dated my first-ever boyfriend because he looked like Xander. I was very cool. Get through season 1, with its horrible monster costumes and special effects, and you’ll be hooked on the Slayer and the Scooby Gang.

Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block

Warning: This show is not good. But if you grew up a Blockhead, you’ll get a kick out of the fanatics aboard the NKOTB cruise ship. It’s reality TV that’s so bad, you just have to watch. (p.s. Team Joey 4VR!)

– Marketing Director Sarah K. Wolf

