Top 10 Evelyn From the Internets Moments

I happily spent hours of my life watching a continuous stream of videos on the Evelyn From the Internets channel, and here are a few that had me belly laughing. Ngugi had her own video recos for new viewers: "In 2016 I blogged every day in April – it's called VEDA among YouTube creators and watchers. It's a storyteller's nightmare and dream to produce so much content, but in the end I'm proud of those stories! So start with that whole playlist and let the shenanigans ensue."

Beyonce Said Drink This #Lemonade, Heaux!!

Beyoncé Played My #Lemonade Video On Tour & You Can #StayMad

Zoe Saldana Nina Trailer Reaction

The Weirdest Nigerian Pick Up Line Ever

So You've Been Publicly Dragged by Black Twitter…

Do I Have to Be an Internet Social Justice Warrior?!

The One Reason Drake Would Never Text Me

7 More Questions Buzzfeed Should Ask Black People

Knuck If You Buck | VEDA Day 20 of 30

I Am That Friend With the Dirty Car | VEDA 5 of 30