Screens

Top 10 Evelyn From the Internets Moments

From Beyoncé to Buzzfeed

By Jessi Cape, Fri., June 16, 2017

I happily spent hours of my life watching a continuous stream of videos on the Evelyn From the Internets channel, and here are a few that had me belly laughing. Ngugi had her own video recos for new viewers: "In 2016 I blogged every day in April – it's called VEDA among YouTube creators and watchers. It's a storyteller's nightmare and dream to produce so much content, but in the end I'm proud of those stories! So start with that whole playlist and let the shenanigans ensue."

Beyonce Said Drink This #Lemonade, Heaux!!

Beyoncé Played My #Lemonade Video On Tour & You Can #StayMad

Zoe Saldana Nina Trailer Reaction

The Weirdest Nigerian Pick Up Line Ever

So You've Been Publicly Dragged by Black Twitter…

Do I Have to Be an Internet Social Justice Warrior?!

The One Reason Drake Would Never Text Me

7 More Questions Buzzfeed Should Ask Black People

Knuck If You Buck | VEDA Day 20 of 30

I Am That Friend With the Dirty Car | VEDA 5 of 30

READ MORE
More by Jessi Cape
Austin Food + Wine Festival: Saturday Recap
Austin Food + Wine Festival: Saturday Recap
Tacos, toast, and Tyson (Cole)

May 1, 2017

Easy Ways to Save the Planet
Easy Ways to Save the Planet
How to take saving the Earth into your own hands

April 21, 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Juneteenth Parade & Festival
Rosewood Park
Solstice Festival: Capyac at Pan Am Park
Aunty Donna
at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP