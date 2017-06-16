Top 10 Evelyn From the Internets Moments
From Beyoncé to Buzzfeed
By Jessi Cape, Fri., June 16, 2017
I happily spent hours of my life watching a continuous stream of videos on the Evelyn From the Internets channel, and here are a few that had me belly laughing. Ngugi had her own video recos for new viewers: "In 2016 I blogged every day in April – it's called VEDA among YouTube creators and watchers. It's a storyteller's nightmare and dream to produce so much content, but in the end I'm proud of those stories! So start with that whole playlist and let the shenanigans ensue."