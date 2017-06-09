ATX TV Fest Quick Picks

No time-shifting with the ATX Television Festival. Here's your quick TV guide to the must-see screenings, panels, reunions, and guests appearing this weekend.

Thursday

Snowfall, 7pm, Paramount

Premiere for John Singleton's new FX drama about the history of crack. Starring Damson Idris as street dealer Franklin Saint, Carter Hudson, and Juan Javier Cardenas.

A Deadly Adoption, 10pm, Alamo Ritz

A rare theatrical screening of the 2015 Lifetime network thriller based on a true story. With Will Ferrell and screenwriter Andrew Steele.

Friday

Northern Exposure, 11:15am, Alamo Ritz

Remember this sweet-natured cousin to Twin Peaks? Fewer Black Lodges, more adorable moose. With Rob Morrow, Janine Turner, and Darren Burrows.

The Presidents of the State of TV, 3pm, SFA Ballroom

With cord cutters and so many streaming options, is this the season finale for broadcast networks and cable? With senior executives from FX, HBO, Hulu, NBC, and Showtime.

Girls, 4:30pm, Trinity Hall

A special panel presentation about the first pangs and final successes of the HBO smash. With Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Glaser, HBO VP of programming Kathleen McCaffrey, and more.

Parks and Recreation, 6pm, Hotel San José

Come to sunny Pawnee for a free public screening and celebration of Indiana's greatest little city. R.I.P. Li'l Sebastian, you will be in our hearts forever.

Talk Show the Game Show Live, 8pm, Google Fiber Space

Guy Branum's madcap mix of chat show and game show. Starring Casey Schreiner and Karen Kilgariff.

Saturday

The Housewives and Off Duty, 2:15pm, Stateside

Paul Scheer and friends present table readings from not one but two never-aired pilots. With: You won't know unless you go.

Sons of Anarchy, 4pm, SFA Ballroom

A director's reunion for FX's teeth-smashing story of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original, and the story that became Hamlet on Harleys.

Room 104, 4:15pm, Alamo Ritz

First look at the latest HBO anthology series. With creator and UT alum Mark Duplass.

Battlestar Galactica Reunion, 7pm, Paramount

Not the 1978 religious parable in space, but the 2004 reboot. With Edward James Olmos as Commander Adama, Mary McDonnell as President Laura Roslin, Katee Sackhoff as Starbuck, and more.

Sunday

Suits, noon, Stateside

Special original cast reading of the original pilot for USA's corporate law comedy-drama. With Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Rick Hoffman as the conniving Louis Litt, and more.

GLOW, 1:30pm, Alamo Ritz

First look at Netflix's next must-watch, based on the true story of female-only grappling promotion the Glorious Ladies of Wrestling: starring Alison Brie (Community) as Ruth Wilder, Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie) as Debbie Eagan, writer/creator Liz Flahive, and casting director Jennifer Euston.