Screens

ATX TV Fest Quick Picks

Not sure what to do at ATX? We’ve got you covered

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., June 9, 2017


GLOW

No time-shifting with the ATX Television Festival. Here's your quick TV guide to the must-see screenings, panels, reunions, and guests appearing this weekend.

Thursday

Snowfall, 7pm, Paramount
Premiere for John Singleton's new FX drama about the history of crack. Starring Damson Idris as street dealer Franklin Saint, Carter Hudson, and Juan Javier Cardenas.

A Deadly Adoption, 10pm, Alamo Ritz
A rare theatrical screening of the 2015 Lifetime network thriller based on a true story. With Will Ferrell and screenwriter Andrew Steele.

Friday

Northern Exposure, 11:15am, Alamo Ritz
Remember this sweet-natured cousin to Twin Peaks? Fewer Black Lodges, more adorable moose. With Rob Morrow, Janine Turner, and Darren Burrows.

The Presidents of the State of TV, 3pm, SFA Ballroom
With cord cutters and so many streaming options, is this the season finale for broadcast networks and cable? With senior executives from FX, HBO, Hulu, NBC, and Showtime.

Girls, 4:30pm, Trinity Hall
A special panel presentation about the first pangs and final successes of the HBO smash. With Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Glaser, HBO VP of programming Kathleen McCaffrey, and more.

Parks and Recreation, 6pm, Hotel San José
Come to sunny Pawnee for a free public screening and celebration of Indiana's greatest little city. R.I.P. Li'l Sebastian, you will be in our hearts forever.

Talk Show the Game Show Live, 8pm, Google Fiber Space
Guy Branum's madcap mix of chat show and game show. Starring Casey Schreiner and Karen Kilgariff.

Saturday

The Housewives and Off Duty, 2:15pm, Stateside
Paul Scheer and friends present table readings from not one but two never-aired pilots. With: You won't know unless you go.

Sons of Anarchy, 4pm, SFA Ballroom
A director's reunion for FX's teeth-smashing story of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original, and the story that became Hamlet on Harleys.

Room 104, 4:15pm, Alamo Ritz
First look at the latest HBO anthology series. With creator and UT alum Mark Duplass.

Battlestar Galactica Reunion, 7pm, Paramount
Not the 1978 religious parable in space, but the 2004 reboot. With Edward James Olmos as Commander Adama, Mary McDonnell as President Laura Roslin, Katee Sackhoff as Starbuck, and more.

Sunday

Suits, noon, Stateside
Special original cast reading of the original pilot for USA's corporate law comedy-drama. With Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Rick Hoffman as the conniving Louis Litt, and more.

GLOW, 1:30pm, Alamo Ritz
First look at Netflix's next must-watch, based on the true story of female-only grappling promotion the Glorious Ladies of Wrestling: starring Alison Brie (Community) as Ruth Wilder, Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie) as Debbie Eagan, writer/creator Liz Flahive, and casting director Jennifer Euston.

READ MORE
More ATX TV Festival
ATX Panel and Event Picks
ATX Panel and Event Picks
Not sure what to do at ATX? Start here.

Beejoli Shah, June 10, 2016

You Are Entering Harlan County
You Are Entering Harlan County
Justified creator Graham Yost exits Kentucky for the ATX Television Festival

Raoul Hernandez, June 5, 2015

More by Richard Whittaker
ATX Television Festival: The Presidents of the State of TV
ATX TV Fest: The Presidents of the State of TV
Network heads on how to make a breakout show

June 10, 2017

Who Trolls the Trolls?
Who Trolls the Trolls?
Austin filmmaker claims HBO's Silicon Valley ripped off his film

June 8, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

ATX TV Festival, ATX TV Fest 2017, ATX Television Festival

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Parts & Labour: Popped!
Parts & Labour
Doyle
at Come & Take It Live
Speed Racer
at Blue Starlite Drive-In
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP