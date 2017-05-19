Screens: Summer Snapshot

Paramount Summer Classic Film Series Classic films nearly every day at the Paramount. Through Sept. 2.

Movies in the Park Free family-friendly fare highlighting films from 1992. Throughout summer.

Sound & Cinema Enjoy free family movies on the lawn of the Long Center. Throughout summer.

Baywatch on the Beach The Drafthouse screens the Rock reboot at Volente Beach Water Park. May 24.

AFS Cinema Grand Reopening Divorce Italian Style screens at 7:30pm at new two-screen site. May 26.

How Did This Get Made? Podcast taping. May 27.

Summer Free Family Series At the Bullock Museum. Throughout summer.

ATX Television Festival Panels and screenings from some of TV's most popular and/or cult shows. June 8-11.

La La Land in Concert At the Long Center. June 30.

Legend of Zelda: Symphony of Goddesses Concert of popular Nintendo score. July 7.

Rooster Teeth Expo Gaming and internet culture event. July 7-9.

Tim and Eric 10th Anniversary Awesome Tour Comedians celebrate Adult Swim series. July 29.

Classic Game Fest One of the largest retro video game conventions. July 29-30.

Capital City Black Film Festival Showcase of the best new black independent films. Aug. 17-20.

Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival (aGLIFF) Programs, screenings, art exhibitions, and workshops for LGBTQ and ally community. Sept. 7-10.